Angus Planning Ahead: Pub EV charging hub and 32,000-bird free-range chicken shed

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes a bid for new holiday lodges at Forbes of Kingennie resort and an essential worker's house for an Arbroath farm.

By Graham Brown
An application has been lodged to add electric vehicle charging spaces at the Birkhill Inn. Image: Google
A Sidlaws farm has submitted plans for a 32,000-bird free-range chicken shed.

The proposal is for Kirkton of Lundie, a fourth-generation enterprise covering around 215 acres.

John F Meikle wants to support the farm and sustain succession planning with the creation of the free-range egg laying shed.

It will sit beside the existing farm buildings.

Lundie free range chicken shed
Images of how the free range shed would look before and after landscaping.

In total, the application site would cover around 45 acres.

The shed would have two compartments of around 16,000 chickens each and include an automated egg packing and storage facility.

It will be screened with hedgerow and native woodland planting to minimise the landscape impact.

The council will consider the application in due course.

Floating Forbes of Kingennie lodges

Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort hopes to put nine new floating holiday lodges in one of its former fishing ponds.

The application is the latest move to meet increasing visitor demand at the popular holiday and wedding venue.

The lodges would be a mix of one and two-bedroom units.

Forbes of Kingennie holiday lodges
How the Forbes of Kingennie lodges would look. Image: Voigt Architects

These would be located around the perimeter of the eastmost lochan at the family-run resort.

Forbes of Kingennie also continues to operate a number of other fishing ponds for guests and visiting anglers.

Each lodge would be accessed by a bankside ramp and feature a balcony for visitors to take in the views across the pond.

The council is yet to determine the application.

Arbroath farm house bid

A farm near Arbroath hopes to build a new house for a member of the family business.

McEwan Farms intends to knock down a shed at Blairbank, near Denfield Road.

It is part of an operation which currently farms 3,500 acres of arable land alongside 1,000 head of cattle and 5,000 head of sheep.

The business currently employs eight full-time workers and eight part-time workers at busy periods.

It says the new house would increase efficiency, security and animal welfare. The home would be built for a family member who currently has a five-mile daily commute.

The application is for a one-and-three-quarter storey house, with a floor area of around 280 sq m.

Lundie loch house bid pulled

Plans for an essential worker house near Lundie have been withdrawn.

The application was made for a home to support the operations at Long Loch fishings and neighbouring Easter Keith Farm.

There is currently no accommodation on the land for the manager of the loch.

Proposed house at Long Loch at Lundie.
A design image of the proposed house beside Long Loch. Image: Crawford Architecture

Long Loch and Easter Keith were formerly part of Kinpurnie Estate and total around 165 acres.

The proposed house was of a contemporary design with a glazed frontage and green roof.

It was proposed to sit to the east of Long Loch.

It is not known if a revised application will be submitted in due course.

Birkhill Inn EV chargers

Birkhill Inn plans to improve charging facilities for its electric vehicle driving customers.

PoGo Charging has lodged a proposal for four charging bays at the popular pub and restaurant.

The EV hub would be built on garden ground which was previously granted permission to be changed into car parking.

Birkhill Inn already has permission for three EV chargers.

However, the applicants say the new infrastructure is different from the previously approved equipment.

It includes additional noise mitigation measures.

PoGo Charging is also behind plans for a superfast charging hub on the A90 in Angus.

It recently submitted a proposal for the 10-bay development at Stracathro services, north of Brechin.

Links to the applications on the Angus Council planning portal are:

Lundie chicken shed

Forbes of Kingennie lodges

Arbroath farm essential worker house

Lundie loch house

Birkhill Inn EV chargers

