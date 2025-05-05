Three self-build housing plots proposed for Bridge of Allan land

Vacant land in Bridge of Allan could be used for housing if newly submitted plans are approved.

Three separate planning applications have been lodged with Stirling Council, seeking permission in principle for the erection of single houses in the Lecropt area of the town, close to the railway station.

The site, known as Station Field, is located west of the town centre, and north of the A9.

A request has been made to change the land’s use, though the application highlights that it is not currently used for agricultural purposes.

According to the details, each of the three plots would be subject to its own individual planning permission, but an overall masterplan has been developed for the area.

The plans, submitted by Stuart MacGarvie on behalf of Keir & Cowder & WS Dunsire, suggest three family homes could eventually be built – two at 340 sq m and one at 480 sq m.

‘Affordable housing’ claim

The proposal states “there is a need for such self-build plots within Bridge of Allan, which represent a form of affordable housing.”

Close proximity to the railway station, bus stops, a cycle track and the town itself make the spot “quite exceptional in terms of spatial strategy and sustainability”, according to the applicants.

The submission also points out that planning approval was previously granted for the building of new homes close to the same site not too long ago.

Most recently, Stirling Council gave the green light for a house to be constructed in the Lecropt Hill area in December 2022.

Elsewhere in Bridge of Allan, a derelict Victorian house on Henderson Street is due to be demolished to make way for two new villas, divided up into 14 separate apartments.

