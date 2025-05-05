Three self-build housing plots proposed for Bridge of Allan land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Three self-build housing plots proposed for Bridge of Allan land

The spot is close to Bridge of Allan railway station.

By Alex Watson
This junction of Bridge of Allan's main street leads to the proposed self-build housing site. Image: Google Street View
This junction of Bridge of Allan's main street leads to the proposed self-build housing site. Image: Google Street View

Vacant land in Bridge of Allan could be used for housing if newly submitted plans are approved.

Three separate planning applications have been lodged with Stirling Council, seeking permission in principle for the erection of single houses in the Lecropt area of the town, close to the railway station.

The site, known as Station Field, is located west of the town centre, and north of the A9.

A request has been made to change the land’s use, though the application highlights that it is not currently used for agricultural purposes.

Three plots have been identified for possible future residential use. Image: Lawrie Orr Chartered Architect/Stirling Council

According to the details, each of the three plots would be subject to its own individual planning permission, but an overall masterplan has been developed for the area.

The plans, submitted by Stuart MacGarvie on behalf of Keir & Cowder & WS Dunsire, suggest three family homes could eventually be built – two at 340 sq m and one at 480 sq m.

‘Affordable housing’ claim

The proposal states “there is a need for such self-build plots within Bridge of Allan, which represent a form of affordable housing.”

Close proximity to the railway station, bus stops, a cycle track and the town itself make the spot “quite exceptional in terms of spatial strategy and sustainability”, according to the applicants.

This reference image included with the planning application gives an idea of what one of the self-build homes might look like once eventually built. Image: Lawrie Orr Chartered Architect/Stirling Council

The submission also points out that planning approval was previously granted for the building of new homes close to the same site not too long ago.

Most recently, Stirling Council gave the green light for a house to be constructed in the Lecropt Hill area in December 2022.

Elsewhere in Bridge of Allan, a derelict Victorian house on Henderson Street is due to be demolished to make way for two new villas, divided up into 14 separate apartments.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

An empty unit on Dunblane's High Street is due to get a new and delicious lease of life. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Stirling Planning Ahead: Dunblane bakery one step closer and short-term lets proposed near castle
Police on Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy flats sealed off after woman taken to hospital with serious injuries
Wallace Hospital in Dundee. Image: Cygnet
Dundee private hospital invests £2.2 million to improve facilities
Alex Sorlei and David Atkins are the owners of Piotsa in Stirling.
Opening date for Piotsa Pizza in Stirling city centre announced
A Shetland pony is part of the Traveller group at Camperdown Park
Traveller group with Shetland pony arrives at Camperdown Park in Dundee
HGV on Rait Road.
'Accident waiting to happen' in Carse village as traffic up since opening of CTLR
Emergency services were called to the M90 southbound on Sunday near Inverkiething
Driver, 38, reported after crash near Queensferry Crossing
The National Tyres and Autocare garage on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View
Garage on main road through Broughty Ferry closing down
Dundee Dance Event 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best photos as thousands enjoy Dundee Dance Event 2025
4
Police outside the Tavern pub in Whitfield, Dundee.
Man, 40, found seriously injured outside Dundee pub as police stand guard

Conversation