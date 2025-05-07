Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Next opening date revealed and more student accommodation

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Lindsay House on Ward Road could be turned into student flats. Image: Elite Cask Ltd/DC Thomson.
The opening date for the new Next store in Dundee has been revealed.

The Courier first reported the fashion and homeware retailer was eying a move into the former Home Bargains unit at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee last year.

Council officers subsequent approved a building warrant application which sought to carry out £2.2 million worth of work at the vacant premises.

Next is set to open their new Dundee store this summer. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson.

This included layout changes to the shop floor and new staff facilities.

The unit has been empty since December 2023, when Home Bargains relocated to a new building on the site of the former Odeon cinema.

Now, signs have now been put up outside advertising the arrival of Next.

The hoardings say the store – which is also expected to include a Costa Coffee outlet – will open on July 9 this year.

Irish pub to convenience store

A former Irish pub could be transformed into a convenience store as plans are lodged with Dundee City Council.

City Centre Pubs Dundee, run by the Marr family, is seeking permission to transform the former Clancy’s Irish Bar on the corner of Polepark Road and Milnbank Road.

The pub, formerly the Bay Horse, closed in March.

Clancy’s Irish Bar on Polepark Road.
A statement submitted to the council says rising operational costs and increased competition from supermarket alcohol sales led to its closure.

It adds that the proposed store would be an “affordable alternative” to the nearby Co-op on Brook Street.

More student accommodation

More student accommodation plans have been unveiled for Dundee city centre.

An application has been submitted seeking permission to convert Lindsay House on Ward Road into student flats.

According to a supporting statement submitted with the application, the building has been actively marketed as office floor space since November 2022.

However, there has been limited interest – largely due to the building’s floorplates, which are approximately 8,000 square feet and do not meet the typical requirements of the Dundee office market.

An artist impression of how the student accommodation could look. Image:  Elite Cask.

If approved, work will be carried out to convert Lindsay House into a 168 bed accommodation block.

It will also include including study spaces, a cinema and a gym.

London-based firm Elite Cask Limited are behind the plans.

It comes after planning permission has already been granted to convert the former BT building, also on Ward Road, into student accommodation.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Next Stack Retail Park 

Irish pub convenience store

Student accommodation 

