The opening date for the new Next store in Dundee has been revealed.

The Courier first reported the fashion and homeware retailer was eying a move into the former Home Bargains unit at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee last year.

Council officers subsequent approved a building warrant application which sought to carry out £2.2 million worth of work at the vacant premises.

This included layout changes to the shop floor and new staff facilities.

The unit has been empty since December 2023, when Home Bargains relocated to a new building on the site of the former Odeon cinema.

Now, signs have now been put up outside advertising the arrival of Next.

The hoardings say the store – which is also expected to include a Costa Coffee outlet – will open on July 9 this year.

Irish pub to convenience store

A former Irish pub could be transformed into a convenience store as plans are lodged with Dundee City Council.

City Centre Pubs Dundee, run by the Marr family, is seeking permission to transform the former Clancy’s Irish Bar on the corner of Polepark Road and Milnbank Road.

The pub, formerly the Bay Horse, closed in March.

A statement submitted to the council says rising operational costs and increased competition from supermarket alcohol sales led to its closure.

It adds that the proposed store would be an “affordable alternative” to the nearby Co-op on Brook Street.

More student accommodation

More student accommodation plans have been unveiled for Dundee city centre.

An application has been submitted seeking permission to convert Lindsay House on Ward Road into student flats.

According to a supporting statement submitted with the application, the building has been actively marketed as office floor space since November 2022.

However, there has been limited interest – largely due to the building’s floorplates, which are approximately 8,000 square feet and do not meet the typical requirements of the Dundee office market.

If approved, work will be carried out to convert Lindsay House into a 168 bed accommodation block.

It will also include including study spaces, a cinema and a gym.

London-based firm Elite Cask Limited are behind the plans.

It comes after planning permission has already been granted to convert the former BT building, also on Ward Road, into student accommodation.

