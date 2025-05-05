Driver, 38, reported after crash near Queensferry Crossing

A 38-year-old man has been reported after a two-vehicle crash near the Queensferry Crossing.

Emergency services were called to the M90 close to Inverkeithing at around 5.40pm on Sunday.

Motorists faced delays on the southbound carriageway and the Junction 1B sliproad was closed for nearly two hours.

In an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.35pm on Sunday, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the M90 near Inverkeithing.

“Emergency services attended, and a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital for assessment.

“He will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with a road traffic offence.”