Piotsa Pizza in Stirling city centre has announced its official opening date.

The highly anticipated King Street restaurant will start serving customers from May 15.

Work to fit out the new restaurant has been underway in the former Strathcarron Hospice unit since September 2024.

Pizza lovers Alex Sorlei and David Atkins have teamed up to open Piotsa.

As the pair get ready to welcome their first customers, they say “the wait was worth it”.

Alex told The Courier: “It feels liberating that we can finally unleash our creativity and welcome everyone for amazing pizzas and experiences at Piotsa.

“We’re excited to finally open the doors and promise that the wait was worth it.”

Alex previously ran Napizza on Friars Street whilst studying at Stirling University.

It closed in 2020 after four years in business as the pizza chef was suffering burn-out and feared a loss in quality.

For the next four years, David – his most loyal customer – thought about Napizza constantly.

Then, in July 2023, while waiting in the line for a pizza restaurant in Naples, he decided to message Alex via social media.

From there, they decided to go into business together and bring Alex’s beloved pizzas back to the city.

What is on offer at Piotsa?

Piotsa, which means pizza in Gaelic, will sell a variety of pizzas, from Italian classics to some with a Scottish twist.

The menu has everything from a classic margherita to Dante’s Hell, a spicy pizza with salami.

Fries, garlic pizza bread and olives are among the sides, while desserts include Nutella calzone, tiramisu and gelato.

The eatery is also fully licensed, with local beverages on offer.

The restaurant will be able to seat 25 customers at a time and will also offer takeaways.

Pizza-making workshops and other events are also planned.

Piotsa’s opening hours will be 12pm to 3.30pm and 4.30pm to 9.45pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook