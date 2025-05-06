Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monifieth Community Fridge leaves loos behind to set up High Street shop

The volunteer-run community fridge has been a huge success since it opened more than a year ago.

By Graham Brown
Volunteers Dorothy Culloth (left) and Barbara Lindsey with some of the food available to community fridge clients. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Volunteers Dorothy Culloth (left) and Barbara Lindsey with some of the food available to community fridge clients. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Monifieth Community Fridge has upgraded from town toilets to expand into a new town centre shop.

On Monday, it opened its doors at 5 High Street in a move that now combines the community fridge with a charity shop to help raise funds for the initiative.

Volunteers say the initial response to the latest development has been fantastic.

Monifieth community fridge new premises.
A busy first day at the new premises of Monifieth Community Fridge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The community-led project began in spring 2024 as a means of reducing food waste locally.

Months of hard work led to it opening in the former toilet block beside Monifieth library.

It instantly proved a runaway success.

Library sale left community fridge looking for new home

But it was left searching for a new home after the library was put on the market.

It followed Angus Council’s decision to move the facility into the new £2.3 million Monifieth Activity Centre.

Trustee Lynne Murray said a couple of potential options were considered before settling on the High Street shop next to Troup Pharmacy.

Monifieth Community Fridge charity shop.
The new charity shop is well stocked with a range of items. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We wanted to stay on the High Street to make it accessible for people, and hopefully get good footfall,” said Lynne.

“The community fridge isn’t a food bank. It’s somewhere for everyone to come to, regardless of their situation.

“There’s no means testing or anything else required, people should just bring a bag.

Monifieth Community Fridge moves to new premises.
Sorting out the fridge stock for customers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We really want to reduce food waste.”

Lynne added: “We have joined all the programmes run by the likes of the supermarkets to pick everything up from them each night.

“We average about 50 to 60 people coming in a day.”

Community fridge evening opening added

At present, the community fridge opens for a couple of hours each Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

And from this week it is adding Tuesday evening opening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Its success is down to a dedicated band of around 40 volunteers and the seven-strong group of trustees who oversee the set-up.

Monifieth Community Fridge premises.
The community fridge is now at 5 High Street in Monifieth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Lynne added: “We went into the whole thing blind last year so we’ve learned a lot.

“This is the next stage and we hope the charity shop will help us fund the shop and continue the success of the community fridge.

“We’re well stocked as far as donations for the shop go.

“Monifieth doesn’t have a charity shop so hopefully it will also go well.”

Conversation