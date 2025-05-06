Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work to start on new £2.3m retail centre as part of Kirkcaldy expansion

Developers have asked to start preparation works for 10 retail units and a drive-thru.

By Claire Warrender
Retail units will be built at the Kingslaw development in Kirkcaldy
Retail units will be built at the Kingslaw development in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.

Preparations for a new retail centre as part of Kirkcaldy’s major northern expansion are under way.

Developers have now applied for a building warrant to begin work on 10 retail units and a drive-thru at the sprawling Kingslaw Estate, off Randolph Road.

They will be built at the southern end of the masterplan site, where almost 1,100 homes will have been created by 2028.

Plans show how the Kingslaw Estate retail units in Kirkcaldy will look.
Plans show how the Kingslaw Estate retail centre in Kirkcaldy will look. Image: Fife planning portal.

Planning permission for the work was granted more than three years ago.

And now developers have applied to start ground works and underground drainage.

They also want to create a new road leading to the units.

Papers lodged with Fife Council reveal the works have been valued at £2.3 million.

No details have been given as to what businesses will occupy the buildings once they are complete.

They are described as shell only, meaning they will remain empty until someone is ready to move in.

Condition on drive-thru opening hours

Permission for the neighbourhood centre development includes 58 parking spaces, including six electric charging points.

Meanwhile, the single-storey units will vary in size.

And a condition is also attached to the drive-thru stipulating it can only operate between 7am and 11pm.

An aerial view shows the layout of the Kingslaw Estate retail units in Kirkcaldy.
An aerial view shows the layout of the Kingslaw Estate retail centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife planning portal

The Kingslaw development was described as the biggest housebuilding project in a generation when it got under way in 2019.

A primary school and community centre were also included in the £500m masterplan.

And planning permission for the entire scheme was granted in 2012.

The estate is already taking shape with a number of houses now complete and occupied.

