Preparations for a new retail centre as part of Kirkcaldy’s major northern expansion are under way.

Developers have now applied for a building warrant to begin work on 10 retail units and a drive-thru at the sprawling Kingslaw Estate, off Randolph Road.

They will be built at the southern end of the masterplan site, where almost 1,100 homes will have been created by 2028.

Planning permission for the work was granted more than three years ago.

And now developers have applied to start ground works and underground drainage.

They also want to create a new road leading to the units.

Papers lodged with Fife Council reveal the works have been valued at £2.3 million.

No details have been given as to what businesses will occupy the buildings once they are complete.

They are described as shell only, meaning they will remain empty until someone is ready to move in.

Condition on drive-thru opening hours

Permission for the neighbourhood centre development includes 58 parking spaces, including six electric charging points.

Meanwhile, the single-storey units will vary in size.

And a condition is also attached to the drive-thru stipulating it can only operate between 7am and 11pm.

The Kingslaw development was described as the biggest housebuilding project in a generation when it got under way in 2019.

A primary school and community centre were also included in the £500m masterplan.

And planning permission for the entire scheme was granted in 2012.

The estate is already taking shape with a number of houses now complete and occupied.