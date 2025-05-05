Stirling Planning Ahead: Dunblane bakery one step closer and short-term lets proposed near castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Planning Ahead: Dunblane bakery one step closer and short-term lets proposed near castle

From macarons to monuments, take a look at the latest developments in the world of planning.

By Alex Watson
An empty unit on Dunblane's High Street is due to get a new and delicious lease of life. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
An empty unit on Dunblane's High Street is due to get a new and delicious lease of life. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

It’s time for Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of all the latest Stirling planning applications you should know about.

There are proposals dotted across Stirling, from the city’s old town to Killin.

And fans of food, history and skateboarding are all in for a treat.

Read on to find out more.

Wallace Monument stone repair work

The striking National Wallace Monument overlooking Stirling and its surroundings honours Sir William Wallace. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

The National Wallace Monument is to undergo repairs to ensure the “longevity and safety” of the 156-year-old landmark.

Steel rods will be be inserted to secure stonework in some areas, and certain stones will be replaced where erosion has put the monument’s iconic crown-like spire in jeopardy.

Cracks will be mended and defective mortar beds repointed.

Stirling Council gave the go-ahead for the work last week, with detailed conditions about preserving the character and appearance of the A-listed structure.

Planning reference: 25/00059/LBC

Bridge of Allan self-build housing plots proposed

A reference image included in the application suggests what the self-build homes could eventually look like, once completed. Image: Lawrie Orr Chartered Architect/Stirling Council

Three separate planning applications have been lodged with Stirling Council, seeking permission in principle for the future erection of single houses in the Lecropt area of the town, close to the railway station.

Each of the three self-build plots would be subject to their own individual planning permission.

The site, known as Station Field, is located west of the town centre, and north of the A9.

According to the plans, three family homes could eventually be built – two at 340 sq m and one at 480 sq m.

Planning references: 25/00230/PPP, 25/00231/PPP and 25/00234/PPP

Killin pump track plans revealed

An example of a finished pump track. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Killin Sports and Recreation Hub has submitted proposals to construct a pump track at the village’s Breadalbane Recreation Park.

Designed for mountain bikes, BMX, skateboards, roller blades, scooters and wheelchair users, the facility would be free for the community and suitable for all experience levels.

It is expected to cost £150,000 in total, of which £92,000 has already been raised through donations.

The plans will be considered by Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority.

Planning reference: 2025/0112/DET

Historic Stirling house could become holiday flats

Valley Lodge is located close to the Church of the Holy Rude and Stirling Castle. Image: Clyde Property

Stirling Council has received a request to turn category B-listed 18th-century home Valley Lodge on Castle Wynd into six short-term let apartments.

The four-bedroom property, located a stone’s throw from Stirling Castle, went up for sale last May, priced at £200,000.

New plans propose converting the four-storey house into six one-bedroom flats, with two apartments on each floor, aside from the attic.

If approved, the apartments would all have a double bed, a kitchenette and an en suite bathroom.

Planning reference: 25/00215/FUL

Dunblane bakery and cafe plan gets the go-ahead

Macarons are just one of the sweet treats promise to Dunblane locals once the business is up and running. Image: Supplied

Last but not least, Dunblane looks set to get a new bakery and cafe on its High Street, after initial approval was granted by Stirling Council.

Once up and running, the new food and drink spot plans to sell fresh, European-style pastries and bread, as well as serving breakfast, brunch and afternoon tea.

There will be space for 15 to 20 people to dine, with hopes of providing seating outside for the warmer months.

Food will also be available to take away, but customers will be encouraged to sit in, make themselves at home and spend some time unwinding.

Planning reference: 24/00781/FUL

You can see the plans here:

Wallace Monument stone repair

Bridge of Allan self-build housing

Killin pump track plans

Valley Lodge holiday let proposal

Dunblane bakery approved

Conversation