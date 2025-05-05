Stirling Planning Ahead: Dunblane bakery one step closer and short-term lets proposed near castle

It’s time for Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of all the latest Stirling planning applications you should know about.

There are proposals dotted across Stirling, from the city’s old town to Killin.

And fans of food, history and skateboarding are all in for a treat.

Read on to find out more.

Wallace Monument stone repair work

The National Wallace Monument is to undergo repairs to ensure the “longevity and safety” of the 156-year-old landmark.

Steel rods will be be inserted to secure stonework in some areas, and certain stones will be replaced where erosion has put the monument’s iconic crown-like spire in jeopardy.

Cracks will be mended and defective mortar beds repointed.

Stirling Council gave the go-ahead for the work last week, with detailed conditions about preserving the character and appearance of the A-listed structure.

Planning reference: 25/00059/LBC

Bridge of Allan self-build housing plots proposed

Three separate planning applications have been lodged with Stirling Council, seeking permission in principle for the future erection of single houses in the Lecropt area of the town, close to the railway station.

Each of the three self-build plots would be subject to their own individual planning permission.

The site, known as Station Field, is located west of the town centre, and north of the A9.

According to the plans, three family homes could eventually be built – two at 340 sq m and one at 480 sq m.

Planning references: 25/00230/PPP, 25/00231/PPP and 25/00234/PPP

Killin pump track plans revealed

Killin Sports and Recreation Hub has submitted proposals to construct a pump track at the village’s Breadalbane Recreation Park.

Designed for mountain bikes, BMX, skateboards, roller blades, scooters and wheelchair users, the facility would be free for the community and suitable for all experience levels.

It is expected to cost £150,000 in total, of which £92,000 has already been raised through donations.

The plans will be considered by Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority.

Planning reference: 2025/0112/DET

Historic Stirling house could become holiday flats

Stirling Council has received a request to turn category B-listed 18th-century home Valley Lodge on Castle Wynd into six short-term let apartments.

The four-bedroom property, located a stone’s throw from Stirling Castle, went up for sale last May, priced at £200,000.

New plans propose converting the four-storey house into six one-bedroom flats, with two apartments on each floor, aside from the attic.

If approved, the apartments would all have a double bed, a kitchenette and an en suite bathroom.

Planning reference: 25/00215/FUL

Dunblane bakery and cafe plan gets the go-ahead

Last but not least, Dunblane looks set to get a new bakery and cafe on its High Street, after initial approval was granted by Stirling Council.

Once up and running, the new food and drink spot plans to sell fresh, European-style pastries and bread, as well as serving breakfast, brunch and afternoon tea.

There will be space for 15 to 20 people to dine, with hopes of providing seating outside for the warmer months.

Food will also be available to take away, but customers will be encouraged to sit in, make themselves at home and spend some time unwinding.

Planning reference: 24/00781/FUL

