Police placed a cordon around a block of flats in Kirkcaldy after a woman was found injured on the street.

The woman was taken by ambulance to hospital after the alarm was raised in Nicol Street at around 2.40pm on Monday.

Medical staff described her condition as serious.

The area was sealed off, as was the immediate section of pavement directly outside the Nicol Street apartments.

Uniformed and plain-clothed officers were seen entering the building and talking to people on the street.

The Courier reporter Neil Henderson arrived at the scene to find at least three police vehicles outside the flats.

He described what he saw.

He said at 4.30pm: “Several uniformed officers were guarding the sealed off area outside the block of flats while plain clothes detectives were inspecting the gravel landscaped area immediately at the foot of the property, which has been taped off.

“CID detectives are continuing with door-to-door enquiries in the block on Monday afternoon.

“It’s unclear how long the police intend to remain here.

“Two uniformed officers remain on guard at the foot of the apartments and at the sealed-off area.

Locals ‘shocked’ at Kirkcaldy police presence

One Nicol Street resident told the Courier they were shocked at the number of police who descended on the flats on Monday afternoon.

Another said he’d stepped out to walk his dog to find police inspecting an area immediately outside the block.

He said: “Police haven’t told us anything, it’s just a mystery but also quite worrying as it’s obvious something serious has happened.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Monday, 5 May 2025, police were called to a report of a woman found injured outside flats on Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy.

“She has been taken by ambulance to hospital.

“Medical staff describe her condition as serious.

“Enquiries are continuing.”