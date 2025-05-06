Stirling Book Nook closed as major renovation gets underway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Book Nook closed as major renovation gets underway

The busy Stirling cafe and book shop is getting a makeover.

By Ethan Claridge
Things are already looking very different on Upper Craigs. Image: Ethan Claridge/DC Thomson
Things are already looking very different on Upper Craigs. Image: Ethan Claridge/DC Thomson

The Book Nook, a popular cafe and book shop on Stirling’s Upper Craigs, has closed temporarily for renovations.

The existing shopfront is being upgraded, with wooden doors and windows replacing the original metal ones.

Work began on Monday, May 5, and is expected to continue throughout the week.

It is hoped The Book Nook will reopen as normal on Saturday, May 10.

The shop’s update is an effort to increase the cafe’s accessibility, while also “making it look a bit more traditional”, according to its co-owners.

The book shop’s purple-painted metal doors will be replaced with something more ‘traditional’. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Leanne Brown and Jasmine Stenhouse opened The Book Nook together in 2020 after graduating from the University of Stirling, blending their love of books and coffee into a business.

Leanne told The Courier: “I’ve never really liked the shopfront the way that it was.

“Book shops tend to be a bit traditional and our frontage was just all single-glazed glass and heavy security doors.

“So, I’m very excited for it to get finished.”

‘It’s going to be beautiful’

The new shopfront will be painted in a light green colour to match the bookshelves that line the interior of the building.

“In the past, it got really hot in the summer and really cold in the winter because of the single glazing and that then was contributing to a horrible condensation and mould problem,” explained Leanne.

“Now I’m hoping to plant a lot of wildflowers outside that will bloom in the summer and look lovely.

“I have a lovely vision in my head and I think it’s going to be beautiful, so I really hope it comes to fruition.”

The Book Nook is popular with students and remote-workers, as well as lovers of literature. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Book Nook is a popular study spot for students and members of the public, who can select from the cafe’s wide range of new and second-hand books.

Its renovations are being funded through the Supercharged Shopfront Improvement Scheme, provided by Go Forth Stirling, and the Premises Improvement Grant from Stirling Council.

The grants are intended to support the growth of local businesses, while also improving aspects like energy efficiency and the appeal of the building.

Conversation