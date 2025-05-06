Stirling Book Nook closed as major renovation gets underway

The Book Nook, a popular cafe and book shop on Stirling’s Upper Craigs, has closed temporarily for renovations.

The existing shopfront is being upgraded, with wooden doors and windows replacing the original metal ones.

Work began on Monday, May 5, and is expected to continue throughout the week.

It is hoped The Book Nook will reopen as normal on Saturday, May 10.

The shop’s update is an effort to increase the cafe’s accessibility, while also “making it look a bit more traditional”, according to its co-owners.

Leanne Brown and Jasmine Stenhouse opened The Book Nook together in 2020 after graduating from the University of Stirling, blending their love of books and coffee into a business.

Leanne told The Courier: “I’ve never really liked the shopfront the way that it was.

“Book shops tend to be a bit traditional and our frontage was just all single-glazed glass and heavy security doors.

“So, I’m very excited for it to get finished.”

‘It’s going to be beautiful’

The new shopfront will be painted in a light green colour to match the bookshelves that line the interior of the building.

“In the past, it got really hot in the summer and really cold in the winter because of the single glazing and that then was contributing to a horrible condensation and mould problem,” explained Leanne.

“Now I’m hoping to plant a lot of wildflowers outside that will bloom in the summer and look lovely.

“I have a lovely vision in my head and I think it’s going to be beautiful, so I really hope it comes to fruition.”

The Book Nook is a popular study spot for students and members of the public, who can select from the cafe’s wide range of new and second-hand books.

Its renovations are being funded through the Supercharged Shopfront Improvement Scheme, provided by Go Forth Stirling, and the Premises Improvement Grant from Stirling Council.

The grants are intended to support the growth of local businesses, while also improving aspects like energy efficiency and the appeal of the building.

