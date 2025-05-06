Van bursts into flames on major Glenrothes road

A van burst into flames on a major Glenrothes road on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the incident on the B921 Kinglassie Road just before 6am.

The road remains closed to eastbound traffic between Golf Course Road and the Southfield Roundabout.

In an update just after 9.50am, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The B921 at Golf Course Road, Glenrothes is closed following a report of a vehicle fire at around 6am on Tuesday.

“The fire has been extinguished and recovery has been arranged.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“Please use an alternative route.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “One appliance attended a van fire on Kinglassie Road.

“We received the call at around 5.54am and the appliance left the scene at around 6.55am.”