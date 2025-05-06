Person taken to hospital after lorry crashes off M90 flyover near Perth

A person has been taken to hospital after a lorry crashed off a motorway flyover near Perth.

The HGV crashed through the barrier of the M90 flyover at the Craigend Interchange and landed on its roof on the A912 road below at around 7.30am on Tuesday.

The flyover and the A912 are both closed.

One patient has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee but their condition has not been confirmed.

The Courier’s reporter Lucy Scarlett, who was at the scene, said: “The lorry crashed through the M90 barrier – there was a large part of the barrier missing from the bridge.

“I could see the lorry upside down on the A912 underneath the M90.

“Several police vehicles, paramedics, and Amey workers were at the scene.

“Traffic seemed to be moving fine on the M90 itself but the A912 and the flyover were shut.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.30am to attend an incident at the Craigend Interchange near Perth.

“Two ambulances, an air ambulance, a trauma team, a special operations response team and a resuscitation rapid response unit were dispatched to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

Speaking at the scene, Police Sergeant Farr told The Courier: “There’s been a one-vehicle RTC (road traffic collision) and the road will be shut for a considerable amount of time.

“A collision investigation is ongoing.”

A Police Scotland statement said: “The M90 slip road heading southbound from Broxden is closed at Craigend, and the A912 is closed in both directions following a report of a road crash at 7.30am.

“Emergency services are at the scene.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A lorry has come off the road on the M90 southbound at the Craigend Interchange.

“Three fire appliances and a heavy rescue unit were asked to attend the incident at around 7.30am.”

Stagecoach has told passengers the 65 service is unable to serve Bridge of Earn due to the incident.

Glenfarg Community Transport’s 55 service will also terminate at Glenfarg and not serve Bridge of Earn or Perth.

Meanwhile, school exams in Perth may be delayed due to the impact on school transport.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “National 5 English exams are due to start at 9am today.

“Schools are aware of the incident and will liaise with the SQA if they need to delay the start of exams because pupils have been unable to get to school on time because of the traffic.”

