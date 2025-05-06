Person taken to hospital after lorry crashes off M90 flyover near Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Person taken to hospital after lorry crashes off M90 flyover near Perth

The HGV has crashed through a barrier and landed on the road below at the Craigend Interchange.

By Finn Nixon & Lucy Scarlett
The lorry has crashed through a barrier on the M90 flyover and landed on the road below. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
The lorry has crashed through a barrier on the M90 flyover and landed on the road below. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A person has been taken to hospital after a lorry crashed off a motorway flyover near Perth.

The HGV crashed through the barrier of the M90 flyover at the Craigend Interchange and landed on its roof on the A912 road below at around 7.30am on Tuesday.

The flyover and the A912 are both closed.

One patient has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee but their condition has not been confirmed.

Emergency services at the lorry crash. Image: Stuart Cowper

The Courier’s reporter Lucy Scarlett, who was at the scene, said: “The lorry crashed through the M90 barrier – there was a large part of the barrier missing from the bridge.

“I could see the lorry upside down on the A912 underneath the M90.

“Several police vehicles, paramedics, and Amey workers were at the scene.

“Traffic seemed to be moving fine on the M90 itself but the A912 and the flyover were shut.”

Patient taken to Ninewells Hospital as air and road ambulances called to M90 crash

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.30am to attend an incident at the Craigend Interchange near Perth.

“Two ambulances, an air ambulance, a trauma team, a special operations response team and a resuscitation rapid response unit were dispatched to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

Speaking at the scene, Police Sergeant Farr told The Courier: “There’s been a one-vehicle RTC (road traffic collision) and the road will be shut for a considerable amount of time.

“A collision investigation is ongoing.”

M90 slip road and A912 closed after lorry crash

A Police Scotland statement said: “The M90 slip road heading southbound from Broxden is closed at Craigend, and the A912 is closed in both directions following a report of a road crash at 7.30am.

“Emergency services are at the scene.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A lorry has come off the road on the M90 southbound at the Craigend Interchange.

“Three fire appliances and a heavy rescue unit were asked to attend the incident at around 7.30am.”

The M90 flyover and the A912 are both shut. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Stagecoach has told passengers the 65 service is unable to serve Bridge of Earn due to the incident.

Glenfarg Community Transport’s 55 service will also terminate at Glenfarg and not serve Bridge of Earn or Perth.

Meanwhile, school exams in Perth may be delayed due to the impact on school transport.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “National 5 English exams are due to start at 9am today.

“Schools are aware of the incident and will liaise with the SQA if they need to delay the start of exams because pupils have been unable to get to school on time because of the traffic.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

