Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol Live coming to Perth

The production at Perth Concert Hall will feature a screening of the 1992 film with music performed by a live orchestra.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Muppet Christmas Carol Live is coming to Perth in November. Image: W.Disney/Everett/Shutterstock
Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol Live is coming to Perth.

The production will visit the Fair City as part of its UK-wide tour featuring a film screening and music performed by a live orchestra.

The concert takes place at Perth Concert Hall on November 25.

The iconic 1992 film sees The Muppets perform the Charles Dickens classic with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit and Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The production is coming to Perth Concert Hall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The original score was composed by Miles Goodman with songs by Oscar, Emmy and Grammy-winning songwriter Paul Williams.

Performances of The Muppet Christmas Carol Live will also take place in Edinburgh and Glasgow, followed by dates in England and Wales.

Tickets go on sale to the general public via Disney Tickets at 10am on Friday.

A presale for those with priority access will also be held at 10am on Thursday.

Conversation