Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

9 flats plan for 204-year-old Arbroath town centre church

The former Erskine Church in Commerce Street was converted for commercial use in 1990 but has failed to find a buyer since being put on the market in 2022.

By Graham Brown
The former Erskine Church on Commerce Street in Arbroath. Image: Google
The former Erskine Church on Commerce Street in Arbroath. Image: Google

A centuries-old Arbroath church building is at the centre of a bid for nine new town centre flats.

The former Erskine Church in Commerce Street was originally built in 1821.

It continued as a place of worship until closing in 1985.

In 1990, it was purchased by local architect Heinz Voigt, who embarked on a major transformation of the B-listed building.

Former guild rooms at the rear of the church – a stone’s throw from Arbroath High Street – became his architect’s studio and the main ground floor was converted into office space.

Church turned into award-winning business centre

In 2010, planning permission was granted for a new project to create a wine bar and business centre.

The award-winning project was completed two years later.

Erskine Church in Arbroath town centre
The internal conversion of the church was completed some years ago. Image: Voigt Architects

Voigt Architects moved out of the building to a new base at Arbroath harbour and the building was put on the market in 2022.

However, there has been little interest in it as a commercial opportunity.

The architectural firm has now been engaged by a local developer to draw up the residential proposal.

Exterior of listed church to remain unchanged

It aims to create nine two-bedroom flats over the three floors of the building, which backs onto Arbroath’s Webster Theatre.

There will be no alterations to the exterior of the listed building.

Internally, the project will utilise much of the timber structure which was put in place for the 2010 works.

The main access to all the flats will be from the north entrance on Commerce Street, with stairs leading to all three floors.

Internal view of former Erskine Church in Arbroath town centre.
An internal view of the current building. Image: Voigt Architects

There is no garden space for the properties, but the applicants say this is outweighed by the re-use of the redundant town centre property.

The limited room around the old church has also led to a proposal to recess four larger Euro bins at the front of the church. It will overcome the prospect of around 30 bins for the nine flats.

The applicants say off-street parking is available at a number of nearby locations.

Angus Council will consider the proposal in due course.

More from News

The A92 near Lochgelly,
Driver reported for travelling at 121mph on A92 in Fife
More than 100 students, staff, and others gather on Campus Green at Dundee University over Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee University crisis: Everything we know so far
17
Noor ud din Jhangir owns Tikka N Talk on South Methven Street, Perth
New family-run Indian restaurant in Perth to offer food 'very difficult to get in…
Hannah Laing at DDE.
DJ Hannah Laing tells Dundee Dance Event critics to 'stop judging' after social media…
2
Jay Dixon led from court
'I tried to drown him but I stopped myself' — Court hears chilling confession…
Finn Nixon with the new St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport bus. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
I took the new St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport bus on its first day…
Fife councillor Robin Lawson in St Andrews
EXCLUSIVE: Fife Tory councillor quits for Nigel Farage's Reform UK
Kirkcaldy High School
Hundreds of pupils sent home after power cut hits Kirkcaldy High School
The Muppet Christmas Carol Live is coming to Perth in November. Image: W.Disney/Everett/Shutterstock
Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol Live coming to Perth
The entrance to Car Park 2 at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
How easy is it to find a parking space at Ninewells Hospital?
6

Conversation