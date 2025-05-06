Hundreds of pupils sent home after power cut hits Kirkcaldy High School

Hundreds of pupils have been sent home after a power cut hit Kirkcaldy High School – but youngsters doing exams have had to stay.

Parents were informed by the school at around 10am on Tuesday of a power failure and that pupils were set to return home.

However, students scheduled to sit SQA exams today were told they had to remain at the school.

About 1,400 pupils attend Kirkcaldy High School on Dunnikier Way.

Power cut hits Kirkcaldy High School

Fife Council has confirmed that power has now been restored at the campus, but the school will remain closed for the rest of Tuesday to all pupils except those sitting exams.

Rector Chris McKay said: “We experienced a power cut earlier today and pupils, apart from those sitting exams, were sent home.

“Power has been restored and all exams are going ahead as planned.”