Discover flexible online short courses at the University of St Andrews

In today’s fast-changing world, keeping your skills sharp has never been more important. Whether you’re looking to future-proof your career, broaden your expertise or provide professional development opportunities for your team, the University of St Andrews’ short online courses offer a world-class learning experience that fits around your life.

Blending centuries of academic excellence with the flexibility of modern learning, these self-paced short courses are designed for ambitious individuals and forward-thinking employers. They’re accessible, impactful and a smart investment in future success.

Learn at your pace, with world-class guidance

One of the greatest advantages of these short online courses is the freedom they offer. You can learn wherever and whenever suits you best — whether that’s during your lunch break, in the evening or at the weekend. But although you can study at your own pace, you’re never on your own.

Each course is developed and delivered by experienced, knowledgeable lecturers from the University of St Andrews, ensuring a rich and rigorous learning experience. You’ll have access to expertly curated course materials, clear guidance and all the resources you need to succeed. The support is there when you need it — but the schedule is entirely in your hands.

From data and digital skills to sustainability, business and mediation, these short courses are designed with practical application in mind. They offer up-to-date, relevant knowledge that can be applied directly to the workplace, making them ideal for professionals who want to boost their CV or pivot into a new area.

For employers, they’re a cost-effective way to invest in your people. Whether it’s enhancing leadership skills, improving strategic thinking or gaining insights into global issues, these courses can make a real difference to staff performance, motivation, and retention.

Courses are typically six to eight weeks long, requiring just fifty hours of study, and can be taken from anywhere in the world. This makes them not only flexible but incredibly accessible — removing traditional barriers like geography or rigid timetables.

Renowned worldwide for its academic excellence, the University of St Andrews has been named Scottish University of the Year in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025. These short courses offer the opportunity to tap into that prestige without committing to a full degree.

This is where tradition meets innovation. The format of these online courses has been thoughtfully crafted to balance intellectual challenge with convenience, allowing learners to experience the gold standard of education on terms that suit them. Learn through a mixture of readings, lectures, and hands-on activities to allow you to put your learning and theory into practice.

Whether you’re a professional looking to stand out in a competitive job market, a graduate ready to expand your toolkit, or a business leader investing in your team’s potential, these courses provide the quality and credibility that make a difference.

Learners are awarded a certificate from the University of St Andrews and a digital badge showing your studying hour and core skills that you’ve developed with your course.

Why choose a St Andrews short online course?

Self-paced learning – study on your own schedule, from anywhere in the world.

– study on your own schedule, from anywhere in the world. Expert instruction – learn from renowned academics and subject specialists.

– learn from renowned academics and subject specialists. Top-quality resources – access structured materials, discussion forums and support.

– access structured materials, discussion forums and support. Immediate impact – gain skills and knowledge you can apply right away.

– gain skills and knowledge you can apply right away. Accessible for all – open to individuals and employers, with no need for prior degrees.

The world of work is evolving — and so should you. With short online courses from the University of St Andrews, you can gain cutting-edge knowledge, boost your confidence and enhance your prospects, all from one of the most respected institutions in the world.

Ready to upskill on your terms? With the next intakes beginning in June and July, explore the full range of online short courses and take the next step in your personal or professional journey today.