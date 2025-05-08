Discover flexible online short courses at the University of St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Articles

Discover flexible online short courses at the University of St Andrews

Learn at your pace with a variety of courses on offer!

In partnership with University of St Andrews
Upskill with short courses at The University of St Andrews.
In today’s fast-changing world, keeping your skills sharp has never been more important. Whether you’re looking to future-proof your career, broaden your expertise or provide professional development opportunities for your team, the University of St Andrews’ short online courses offer a world-class learning experience that fits around your life.

Blending centuries of academic excellence with the flexibility of modern learning, these self-paced short courses are designed for ambitious individuals and forward-thinking employers. They’re accessible, impactful and a smart investment in future success.

Learn at your pace, with world-class guidance

Make connections with likeminded individuals.

One of the greatest advantages of these short online courses is the freedom they offer. You can learn wherever and whenever suits you best — whether that’s during your lunch break, in the evening or at the weekend. But although you can study at your own pace, you’re never on your own.

Each course is developed and delivered by experienced, knowledgeable lecturers from the University of St Andrews, ensuring a rich and rigorous learning experience. You’ll have access to expertly curated course materials, clear guidance and all the resources you need to succeed. The support is there when you need it — but the schedule is entirely in your hands.

From data and digital skills to sustainability, business and mediation, these short courses are designed with practical application in mind. They offer up-to-date, relevant knowledge that can be applied directly to the workplace, making them ideal for professionals who want to boost their CV or pivot into a new area.

For employers, they’re a cost-effective way to invest in your people. Whether it’s enhancing leadership skills, improving strategic thinking or gaining insights into global issues, these courses can make a real difference to staff performance, motivation, and retention.

Courses are typically six to eight weeks long, requiring just fifty hours of study, and can be taken from anywhere in the world. This makes them not only flexible but incredibly accessible — removing traditional barriers like geography or rigid timetables.

Renowned worldwide for its academic excellence, the University of St Andrews has been named Scottish University of the Year in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025. These short courses offer the opportunity to tap into that prestige without committing to a full degree.

This is where tradition meets innovation. The format of these online courses has been thoughtfully crafted to balance intellectual challenge with convenience, allowing learners to experience the gold standard of education on terms that suit them. Learn through a mixture of readings, lectures, and hands-on activities to allow you to put your learning and theory into practice.

Whether you’re a professional looking to stand out in a competitive job market, a graduate ready to expand your toolkit, or a business leader investing in your team’s potential, these courses provide the quality and credibility that make a difference.

Learners are awarded a certificate from the University of St Andrews and a digital badge showing your studying hour and core skills that you’ve developed with your course.

Why choose a St Andrews short online course?

Learn new skills and embrace the flexibility of a short course.
  • Self-paced learning – study on your own schedule, from anywhere in the world.
  • Expert instruction – learn from renowned academics and subject specialists.
  • Top-quality resources – access structured materials, discussion forums and support.
  • Immediate impact – gain skills and knowledge you can apply right away.
  • Accessible for all – open to individuals and employers, with no need for prior degrees.

The world of work is evolving — and so should you. With short online courses from the University of St Andrews, you can gain cutting-edge knowledge, boost your confidence and enhance your prospects, all from one of the most respected institutions in the world.

Ready to upskill on your terms? With the next intakes beginning in June and July, explore the full range of online short courses and take the next step in your personal or professional journey today.