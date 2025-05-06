DJ Hannah Laing tells Dundee Dance Event critics to ‘stop judging’ after social media comments

DJ Hannah Laing has told critics to “stop judging” after they posted “negative” comments about her performance at Dundee Dance Event.

The former Harris Academy pupil performed a surprise set during DDE on Sunday.

She played a set in the Rave Cave, when the car park at LiveHouse was transformed into an underground venue.

Several people praised a video of her performance, saying it looked “amazing”.

But others branded it “awful” and hit out at fans using their phones to record the performance.

One wrote: “The 90s were so much better.”

Hannah Laing urges Dundee Dance Event critics to ‘be sound’

Hannah took to social media to hit back at the critics.

She wrote on Facebook: “Dundee Dance Event was honestly amazing.

“It was fun to do a surprise set back to my roots!

“However, Dundee can be a really negative city and the more I explore the world, the more I realise it.

“People in other places I go are kind, welcoming, open-minded.

“If you weren’t there, stop judging it. The energy was electric but loads of comments on this post are insane.

“People saying it’s awful, saying the crowd isn’t good (because of) phones etc.

“It’s 2025, things change! If it bothers you that much, don’t go to the events, but to sit at home and judge others having fun is mad!

“Obviously phones are not ideal for the dancefloor, which I’ve expressed many times, but people were singing, dancing, loving life with friends/family and that’s what it’s about!

“If the energy is anything like this at doof in the Park I’ll be happy.

“Please just think about it before you comment pointless stuff! Be sound.”

Meanwhile, Hannah has told Original 106 about her plans for an Ibiza residency this summer.

The Courier previously took a look at Hannah’s life and career so far, from working in a dental practice to selling out shows worldwide.