£500k Dundee Raac pilot scheme to start next month

The scheme will see remedial works carried out on Raac roofs in five void properties in the city.

By Laura Devlin
Arlene Jeffrey inherited her mum's flat after her death last year but has since found it has Raac. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
A pilot project aimed at addressing the problem of Raac in Dundee properties is expected to begin next month.

The scheme – which is estimated to cost £500,000 – will see remedial works carried out on Raac roofs in five void council properties in the city.

This will involve installing a new roof structure directly below the Raac, ensuring the concrete is fully supported and made structurally redundant.

In addition to the pilot project, the Raac within communal areas in five properties in
Menzieshill will have their redundant roof-mounted water tanks decommissioned.

These have been chosen as they are currently in a “poor condition” according to a council paper.

The Courier is campaigning alongside hundreds of Dundee homeowners impacted by the crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee City Council hopes to test the roof supporting decks to see if they can be rolled out en masse.

Councillors on the local authority’s housing committee will be asked to approve the tender when they meet on Monday.

Dundee-based Morrison Construction have been selected as the preferred bidder due to their “experience in delivering RAAC projects for private and public sector clients”.

If the contract is agreed, the work will begin in June and run until August.

The total cost to the council, including fees and contingencies, is expected to be £500k.

This money will be taken from Dundee City Council’s 2025-2030 capital plan.

Scheme labelled ‘waste of money’

Dundee Raac campaigners have previously criticised the proposed pilot scheme, labelling the plans a “waste of money”.

In emails seen by The Courier, chairman of the Dundee Raac Campaign Group Wayne Hoskins outlined his concerns that the project was not a viable long-term solution.

Wayne Hoskins outside his flat on Southampton Place. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Writing to Ray Low, housing asset service manager at DCC, he said: “If a deck is installed, then homes will still be unsellable to potential buyers looking to obtain a mortgage.

“There is then the final point that if the Raac is still not removed in its entirety properties will not return to their full market value.”

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give campaigners a voice at parliament.

