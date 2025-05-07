Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
116 schoolchildren to honour the fallen in Forfar VE Day commemoration

The main Angus VE Day 80 commemoration will see pupils from local schools lay poppies at The Cross in Forfar during a short service on Thursday evening.

By Graham Brown
The VE Day commemoration will take place at Forfar Town and County Hall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar town centre will come to a solemn standstill as local schoolchildren lead Angus’s biggest VE Day commemoration.

On Thursday evening, The Cross will be the setting for a poignant service marking the 80th anniversary of the Second World War officially ending.

And it will see pupils from local schools lay 116 individual poppies in front of Town and County Hall – one for each name on Forfar’s WWII roll of honour.

VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.
All but one were sons of the town, alongside the name of Leading Aircraftswoman Margaret Boyle of the Women’s Royal Auxiliary Air Force.

Many of the men were Black Watch soldiers from the historic regiment’s recruiting heartland.

But the casualty list includes Merchant Navy sailors, Gordon Highlanders and individual figures from the 15/19 Hussars and Federated Malay States Volunteer Force.

Forfar branch of Legion Scotland has organised Thursday’s tribute.

It is scheduled to take place at 7pm.

The schools involved are Whitehills, Tealing, Strathmartine, Letham, Langlands and Strathmore primaries, along with pupils from Forfar Academy.

A piper will lead the youngsters on the short march from East High Street to The Cross.

Legion Padre the Rev. Maggie Hunt will lead the short commemoration.

Forfar branch president Charlie Brown and Angus Veterans Champion Councillor Ronnie Proctor will be among those attending, along with veterans’ families and Air and Army Cadets.

“The schools were very keen to be involved and we hope the public will turn out to support the event and pay their respects,” said a Legion spokesperson.

Other VE Day 80th anniversary events in Angus

Carnoustie is also set to stage an 80th anniversary commemoration on Thursday.

It will take place at the town’s war memorial at noon.

The brief commemoration will be led by Carnoustie Legion Padre, the Rev. Annette Gordon.

The Carnoustie memorial bears the name of 49 local men who gave their lives in the conflict.

Carnoustie war memorial.
Montrose Legion’s commemoration will take place at the town cenotaph at 11am.

And on Saturday, Montrose Air Station Museum is hosting a VE Day 80th anniversary concert.

It takes place from 1pm to 3pm.

Laura Boyd will perform wartime tunes and singalong favourites, with Arbroath Choral Society singing songs from the trenches.

Picnics are welcome at the free event.

A VE Day party will be staged at Arbroath Legion on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm.

