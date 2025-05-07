Forfar town centre will come to a solemn standstill as local schoolchildren lead Angus’s biggest VE Day commemoration.

On Thursday evening, The Cross will be the setting for a poignant service marking the 80th anniversary of the Second World War officially ending.

And it will see pupils from local schools lay 116 individual poppies in front of Town and County Hall – one for each name on Forfar’s WWII roll of honour.

All but one were sons of the town, alongside the name of Leading Aircraftswoman Margaret Boyle of the Women’s Royal Auxiliary Air Force.

Many of the men were Black Watch soldiers from the historic regiment’s recruiting heartland.

But the casualty list includes Merchant Navy sailors, Gordon Highlanders and individual figures from the 15/19 Hussars and Federated Malay States Volunteer Force.

Forfar branch of Legion Scotland has organised Thursday’s tribute.

It is scheduled to take place at 7pm.

The schools involved are Whitehills, Tealing, Strathmartine, Letham, Langlands and Strathmore primaries, along with pupils from Forfar Academy.

A piper will lead the youngsters on the short march from East High Street to The Cross.

Legion Padre the Rev. Maggie Hunt will lead the short commemoration.

Forfar branch president Charlie Brown and Angus Veterans Champion Councillor Ronnie Proctor will be among those attending, along with veterans’ families and Air and Army Cadets.

“The schools were very keen to be involved and we hope the public will turn out to support the event and pay their respects,” said a Legion spokesperson.

Other VE Day 80th anniversary events in Angus

Carnoustie is also set to stage an 80th anniversary commemoration on Thursday.

It will take place at the town’s war memorial at noon.

The brief commemoration will be led by Carnoustie Legion Padre, the Rev. Annette Gordon.

The Carnoustie memorial bears the name of 49 local men who gave their lives in the conflict.

Montrose Legion’s commemoration will take place at the town cenotaph at 11am.

And on Saturday, Montrose Air Station Museum is hosting a VE Day 80th anniversary concert.

It takes place from 1pm to 3pm.

Laura Boyd will perform wartime tunes and singalong favourites, with Arbroath Choral Society singing songs from the trenches.

Picnics are welcome at the free event.

A VE Day party will be staged at Arbroath Legion on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm.