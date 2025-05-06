A driver has been reported for travelling at 121mph on the A92 in Fife.

The 49-year-old was caught during speed checks near Lochgelly on Friday.

Road Policing Scotland said on X that the motorist exceeded the 70mph speed limit on a section of the dual carriageway.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, 2 May, 2025, officers were carrying out speed checks on the A92 near Lochgelly when they observed a car travelling at 121mph.

“The driver of the car, a 49-year-old man, will be reported in connection with road traffic offences.”