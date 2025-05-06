News Driver reported for travelling at 121mph on A92 in Fife The 49-year-old was caught near Lochgelly. By Lindsey Hamilton May 6 2025, 4:01pm May 6 2025, 4:01pm Share Driver reported for travelling at 121mph on A92 in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5238257/driver-reported-121mph-a92-lochgelly-fife/ Copy Link The A92 near Lochgelly, Image: Google Street View A driver has been reported for travelling at 121mph on the A92 in Fife. The 49-year-old was caught during speed checks near Lochgelly on Friday. Road Policing Scotland said on X that the motorist exceeded the 70mph speed limit on a section of the dual carriageway. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, 2 May, 2025, officers were carrying out speed checks on the A92 near Lochgelly when they observed a car travelling at 121mph. “The driver of the car, a 49-year-old man, will be reported in connection with road traffic offences.”