66 Dundee cars clamped in latest crackdown on untaxed vehicles

Dozens more cars have been clamped in the latest crackdown on untaxed vehicles in Dundee.

So far, 66 vehicles have been clamped by the DVLA’s wheel clamping partner NSL as part of recent enforcement action.

Cars have been seen clamped on streets including Provost Road.

Affected vehicles have been left with a yellow clamp on their front wheels.

The Courier previously revealed that a total of 724 vehicles were clamped in Dundee in 2024.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “While over 98% of vehicles are taxed correctly, DVLA is committed to keeping untaxed vehicles off our roads.

“We have a range of enforcement measures, including fines and penalties, and are working hard with our national wheel clamping partner to clamp untaxed vehicles.

“It is easy for drivers to pay their vehicle tax, including using our quick and simple online services or by spreading the cost using direct debit.”

The DVLA does not need to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action.

It uses a range of enforcement measures including fines, penalties and wheel clamping.

Drivers whose vehicles get clamped must tax them before paying a release fee to get them back.