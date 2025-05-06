Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Lochgelly woman shocked to find dad was mafia ‘grass’ who the mob tried to blow up

Fifer Paula Colville, 60, used DNA to track down her biological father.

By Neil Henderson
Paula Colville at her Lochgelly home holding photos of her Mafia-linked father.
Paula Colville at her Lochgelly home holding photos of her mafia-linked father. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

A Fife woman searching for her biological father has discovered he was a mafia super-grass who the mob tried to have blown up.

Paula Colville was born in Manhattan but brought up in Scotland by her single mum, Elizabeth, who fell pregnant while working as an au pair in New York in the 1960s.

Despite asking about her dad throughout her childhood, Paula’s mum never once revealed his true identity.

Her mum even lied about him to her own parents, telling them the father was Jewish,  20 years older, and the owner of a New York City hotel.

Dad ratted out the Mafia in New York City

Years later, Paula, 60, from Lochgelly, was finally given the name of Billy Eldon Lawson – the true identity of her father – by her gran and uncle.

But, despite hiring a private detective for more than a year, Paula failed to track down the mystery Mr Lawson.

Billy Lawson informed on the Mafia and later given a ne identity by the US Government.
Billy Lawson informed on the mafia and was later given a new identity by the US Government. Image: Paula Colville

In one last effort to trace her father, Paula took a DNA test and was amazed by the results.

It revealed relatives, unbeknownst to Paula, living in America.

However, what she was about to discover was right out of a Hollywood gangster movie.

Mob tried to assassinate Lochgelly woman’s dad

It led to Paula discovering that father was a high-level informer passing on vital information about Mafia activity in New York City.

“Throughout my life, I’ve wondered who my dad was and what he looked like,” Paula told The Courier.

Billy Lawson during his days in the USAF.
Billy Lawson during his time in the USAF. Image: Paula Colville.

“But whenever I asked my mum, she got angry and defensive and would say it’s none of my business.

“When I was a teenager, my gran and uncle eventually gave me his name.

“I rang dozens of Billy Lawsons listed in the New York telephone directory, but drew a blank every time.

US Government gave Fifer’s father a new identity

“It was the DNA results that eventually put me in touch with nieces, cousins and half-sisters who gave me the news about my dad’s mafia links.

“It’s ridiculous and incredible and is something straight out of a Hollywood gangster movie.”

Paula was shocked to learn that there had even been an assassination attempt on her father’s life.

“He must have been passing on some pretty serious information, as I was told the mob even tried to blow him up to shut him up,” said Paula.

Billy during his time as a bell boy at the George Washington Hotel in New York.
Billy during his time as a bell boy at the George Washington Hotel in New York. Image: Paula Colville

“There was an explosion at his New York flat, but thankfully, he was out.

“The US Government later put him on the witness protection programme, complete with an assumed name of Why Wakeen.

“No wonder I’d never been able to track him down.

“I’d been looking for Billy Lawson, who, as far as the US Government wanted you to believe, didn’t exist.

“It’s incredible to think that he must have been living a lie for the rest of his life in an effort to keep the mafia crime bosses from finding him.”

Through new-found family members in the US, Paula learned that Billy had fled New York and the mob with his new identity.

He married and divorced twice, living in Texas and New Jersey, before finally settling in Arkansas.

Neither of his ex-wives was ever told about his secret mob life and his US Government protection.

He died in Arkansas in 2009 from a cancer-related illness.

Visit to US sees sisters meet for first time

In February, as part of her 60th birthday celebrations, Paula and her husband flew to New York City.

She was met on arrival by her two half-sisters, Cherie and Lisa.

Paula Colville with her half sisters, Cherie, left and, Lisa.
Paula Colville, centre, with her half-sisters, Cherie, left, and Lisa. Image: Paula Colville

Her new-found family took her to the George Washington Hotel (now the Freehand Hotel) on Lexington Avenue.

This is where her mother and father met.

She was also taken to the hospital where she was born and the house where her father once lived.

“All I ever wanted was a photograph to know what my dad looked like,” Paula explained.

“Instead, I got much more, including a Hollywood gangster story and, most cherished of all, a new family on the other side of the Atlantic.”

More from News

Bees swarm outside Jane Deans' Methven home.
VIDEO: 'Un-bee-lievable' scenes as major swarm traps Methven woman in her own home
Perthshire youngsters learned about many aspects of rural life at Findynate Estate.
120 kids learn about farming on Highland Perthshire outing
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Banned from Scotland
Ashley Vandervis in hospital
Couple 'let down' by justice system over A9 lorry smash which left husband 'nearly…
The A92 near Lochgelly,
Driver reported for travelling at 121mph on A92 in Fife
More than 100 students, staff, and others gather on Campus Green at Dundee University over Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee University crisis: Everything we know so far
17
Noor ud din Jhangir owns Tikka N Talk on South Methven Street, Perth
New family-run Indian restaurant in Perth to offer food 'very difficult to get in…
Hannah Laing at DDE.
DJ Hannah Laing tells Dundee Dance Event critics to 'stop judging' after social media…
4
Jay Dixon led from court
'I tried to drown him but I stopped myself' — Court hears chilling confession…
Finn Nixon with the new St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport bus. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
I took the new St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport bus on its first day…

Conversation