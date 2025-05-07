A Fife couple who bought a village church have been given permission to host public events there, despite fierce opposition.

Andy and Carol Duff hope to repeat the success of their other venture, The Aurrie, just yards away in Lower Largo Main Street.

And they have now been granted a public entertainment licence for up to 26 events a year at the former St David’s Church.

Their proposal has split opinion in the small community.

While a number of people support the plan for arts and music events in the village centre, many living nearby fear it could bring noise, parking issues and anti-social behaviour.

The Duffs’ licensing application was considered by Fife councillors on Tuesday.

And many supporters and objectors took the chance to air their views.

Mr and Mrs Duff have now agreed to some compromises in the hope of healing relations as they move forward.

Fears Aurrie Mor noise will disrupt Lower Largo residents

The couple previously transformed the former Baptist Church into The Aurrie, now a thriving cafe which hosts regular comedy and music nights.

Mr Duff said it had hosted more than 60 events over the last four years without complaint.

They now want to move the events to the new venue, while The Aurrie continues as a cafe.

Their licence application would have allowed them to host 100 people at public events anytime from 9am to 11.45pm.

These would include folk music concerts, spoken word, drama, tea dances and occasional films.

One of the objectors was Fife Council’s own public protection team who spoke of the potential for noise nuisance.

Officer Nikki McArthur said: “I visited at 8.30pm and it was deadly silent.

“You could probably even hear a pin drop at that time.”

Meanwhile, neighbour after neighbour spoke of concerns over noisy patrons leaving the venue late at night.

Largo Arts Week organiser Dougi McMillan said: “These people are here today because it’s a residential area.

“This will disrupt the residential area.”

Hopes community can now come together

Another resident, Stuart McLaren, said he could hear the minister’s sermon from his garden “quite clearly” when the venue was a church.

“I can’t think of another venue that is so close to houses,” he said.

“Evening events will really be an issue.”

Mr Duff said the difference of opinion had led to the hardest time the couple had experienced in the village.

“We’re aware of the impact on people in the neighbourhood and trying to balance that by moving forward and addressing their concerns.”

The couple then offered a proposal that was accepted by councillors.

It means music performances must stop no later than 10.30pm and people must leave the building by 11.15pm.

They will be allowed no more than 26 public performances a year, although private events such as weddings do not need a public entertainment licence.

Mr Duff added: “We’ve had a look through all the objections – public disturbance, noise, parking, traffic safety, etc.

“We hope this proposal will allow us to move forward and I also hope our community can come together.”