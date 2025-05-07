Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Largo venue granted licence despite fears over noise and anti-social behaviour

Aurrie Mor owners Andy and Carol Duff offered a compromise to their original proposal in the hope of healing relations in the community.

By Claire Warrender
Andy and Carol Duff of Lower Largo
Andy and Carol Duff outside the Aurrie Mor in Lower Largo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife couple who bought a village church have been given permission to host public events there, despite fierce opposition.

Andy and Carol Duff hope to repeat the success of their other venture, The Aurrie, just yards away in Lower Largo Main Street.

And they have now been granted a public entertainment licence for up to 26 events a year at the former St David’s Church.

The former St David's Church in Lower Largo is now the Aurrie Mor
The former St David’s Church in Lower Largo is now the Aurrie Mor. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Their proposal has split opinion in the small community.

While a number of people support the plan for arts and music events in the village centre, many living nearby fear it could bring noise, parking issues and anti-social behaviour.

The Duffs’ licensing application was considered by Fife councillors on Tuesday.

And many supporters and objectors took the chance to air their views.

Mr and Mrs Duff have now agreed to some compromises in the hope of healing relations as they move forward.

Fears Aurrie Mor noise will disrupt Lower Largo residents

The couple previously transformed the former Baptist Church into The Aurrie, now a thriving cafe which hosts regular comedy and music nights.

Mr Duff said it had hosted more than 60 events over the last four years without complaint.

They now want to move the events to the new venue, while The Aurrie continues as a cafe.

How The Aurrie Mor, in Lower Largo, looked inside when the couple bought it. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Their licence application would have allowed them to host 100 people at public events anytime from 9am to 11.45pm.

These would include folk music concerts, spoken word, drama, tea dances and occasional films.

One of the objectors was Fife Council’s own public protection team who spoke of the potential for noise nuisance.

Officer Nikki McArthur said: “I visited at 8.30pm and it was deadly silent.

“You could probably even hear a pin drop at that time.”

Meanwhile, neighbour after neighbour spoke of concerns over noisy patrons leaving the venue late at night.

Largo Arts Week organiser Dougi McMillan said: “These people are here today because it’s a residential area.

“This will disrupt the residential area.”

Hopes community can now come together

Another resident, Stuart McLaren, said he could hear the minister’s sermon from his garden “quite clearly” when the venue was a church.

“I can’t think of another venue that is so close to houses,” he said.

“Evening events will really be an issue.”

The Aurrie Mor, left, is on a narrow street, surrounded by houses
The Aurrie Mor, left, is on a narrow Lower Largo street, surrounded by houses. Image: Google.

Mr Duff said the difference of opinion had led to the hardest time the couple had experienced in the village.

“We’re aware of the impact on people in the neighbourhood and trying to balance that by moving forward and addressing their concerns.”

The couple then offered a proposal that was accepted by councillors.

It means music performances must stop no later than 10.30pm and people must leave the building by 11.15pm.

They will be allowed no more than 26 public performances a year, although private events such as weddings do not need a public entertainment licence.

Mr Duff added: “We’ve had a look through all the objections – public disturbance, noise, parking, traffic safety, etc.

“We hope this proposal will allow us to move forward and I also hope our community can come together.”

More from News

Stephen Capon
Dundee paedophile jailed for sending sexual messages to '13-year-old girl'
Craig Wishart
'Obsessed' Lochgelly creep hid behind Snapchat alias to send 'penis cage' pictures
Kevin Ogg
Woman feared death at hands of abusive Dundee partner
Andy and Carol Duff outside the Aurrie Mor in Lower Largo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
116 schoolchildren to honour the fallen in Forfar VE Day commemoration
Andy and Carol Duff outside the Aurrie Mor in Lower Largo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee Planning Ahead: Next opening date revealed and more student accommodation
Andy and Carol Duff outside the Aurrie Mor in Lower Largo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kinross couple accuse Fife Council of hiding adopted son's trauma history
Andy and Carol Duff outside the Aurrie Mor in Lower Largo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Brechin pub hits market as longstanding owners set to retire
1-5 High Street building in Perth
Council exploring options in £1 Perth boutique hotel deal controversy
Police and ambulance vehicles at South Street, Perth.
Man, 28, charged after Perth city centre attack
Paula Colville at her Lochgelly home holding photos of her Mafia-linked father.
Lochgelly woman shocked to find dad was mafia 'grass' who the mob tried to…

Conversation