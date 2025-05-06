VIDEO: ‘Un-bee-lievable’ scenes as major swarm traps Methven woman in her own home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: ‘Un-bee-lievable’ scenes as major swarm traps Methven woman in her own home

Jane Deans has had bees on her roof for 40 years. Today the hive took flight.

By Lindsey Hamilton

A Methven woman was unable to leave her home as tens of thousands of bees swarmed outside her home.

Jane Deans now hopes the bees can be saved, having had a large contingent of the winged insects on her roof in Church Lane for the past 40 years.

The bee lover uses honey and beeswax to make soap.

But on Tuesday afternoon they took to the skies in huge numbers because their original hive may have grown too big.

Bees have lived in the house for 40 years

Jane says she was told that around 30,000 to 40,000 bees were swarming around her house in their quest for a new home.

The 50-year-old, who runs bath and body products business Barefoot Bubbles from a her Methven home, said: “I had fully intended spending the afternoon in the workshop today.

“However, bees happened and it’s taken up most of the afternoon one way or another.

“We’ve had bees living under the tiles at the back of our roof for over 40 years, quite happily.

“We’ve never considered doing anything about them because they’ve never been any bother, and because we need bees.

“I use honey and beeswax in some of my soaps.”

Bees swarm outside Jane Deans' Methven home.
The bees swarm outside Jane Deans’ Methven home. Image: Jane Deans

She added: “Today, they apparently decided that their hive had become too big, and they have split, with some of them deciding to move round to the front of the house.

“The thing is, they’ve decided to live under the tiles between my daughters’ bedroom windows.

“I have a beekeeper coming to see if he can do anything.

“Unfortunately, because of where they are, if he can’t move them, then for the safety of the girls, we will have to get pest control out to exterminate, which I really don’t want to do – they’re such fascinating and necessary wee creatures.”

Jane says she was unable to leave the house for around half an hour while the bees swarmed.

Bees have never caused us any harm

She added: “The hive is between the tiles and the sarking of the roof.

“We’ve just let them be, because they’ve not caused us any harm, and we need bees.

“It’d be fine if they had just stayed in their original house.

“I’ve seen a number of bees the last few days, looking at the tiles on the front of the house, and I thought they were looking to move.”

Tens of thousands of the insects took flight. Image: Jane Deans

She said: “Sadly it’s looking like we might not be able to save them.

“It’s looking like they’re not able to be retrieved, and because we regularly get young bees falling off the roof onto the ground which have deformed wings, it means there is disease in the hive, which causes catastrophic deformation to the wings.

“So it’s looking like we will have to call pest control to have them exterminated.”

 

