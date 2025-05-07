Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Empty Co-op shelves in Tayside and Stirling ‘worse than during Covid’ after cyber attacks

Shoppers in branches including Kirriemuir, Aberfoyle and Auchterarder have reported a lack of fresh goods.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Empty fridges in the Co-op in Kirriemuir
Empty fridges in the Co-op in Kirriemuir. Image: Supplied

Empty shelves have been reported in Co-ops across Tayside and Stirlingshire after cyber attacks affected deliveries.

The Co-op is one of several retailers, including Marks & Spencer and Harrods, to have been hit by hacks on their IT systems in recent weeks.

It has resulted in a lack of fresh products on the stores’ shelves.

By Tuesday night, Co-op shoppers had been left frustrated by a lack of fresh and frozen products.

Co-op empty shelves ‘worse than during Covid’

One shopper in Kirrriemuir said: “I went to get potatoes for my tea on Tuesday and was absolutely shocked at the state of the shop.

“It’s no exaggeration to say the shelves and freezers were almost totally empty – it was worse than during Covid.

“There was barely any fresh fruit and veg  – I got literally the last bag of new potatoes.

“There was a row of empty freezers and dairy and bakery products were also very scarce.”

Empty fridges in Kirriemuir Co-op. Image: Supplied
Fruit and veg trays are mostly empty. Image: Supplied
Freezers have also been emptied. Image: Supplied

An elderly shopper in the Kirriemuir store said: “It was like this in the morning on Tuesday so I came back at tea-time thinking they would have had a delivery, but it was much, much worse.

“We have so few shops in the town that if the Co-op runs out it will be very concerning.

“I rely on buses and I would have to go to Forfar for a shop.

“Carrying heavy shopping home on the bus isn’t any fun.”

Kirriemuir Co-op is one of many affected by the cyber attack. Image: Supplied

A staff member in the Kirriemuir store confirmed it had been affected by the cyber attack.

They said: “We have had very little in the way of a delivery.

“Normally we would get 40 crates of supplies; today we got four.”

They said there was no indication when the next delivery would arrive.

Signs in Auchterarder warn of lack of products

In Perthshire, an Auchterarder shopper said: “I went in at around 10.30am on Tuesday.

“There were lots of signs around the store, from right at the front door, saying that there were availability issues with some items and that they hope to resolve them soon.

“There was practically nothing in the fruit and veg section, very little in the bread section – including no freshly baked baguettes and loaves – and a few of the fridge and freezer cabinets were empty.

“Other parts looked normal, but there were some gaps on shelves.”

They added: “There was no mention of the cyber attack; it just seemed like they were waiting on a delivery.

“I managed to get a couple of the things I needed but I ended up going to another shop for the rest.”

Aberfoyle shopper ‘couldn’t believe how empty the shelves were’

The Co-op in Aberfoyle in Stirlingshire was also affected.

“I went in the Co-op on Sunday as I hoped to get some strawberries for my salad,” a shopper said.

The shelves in Aberfoyle’s Co-op remain empty on Wednesday. Image: Supplied
Fresh items are most affected. Image: Supplied

“I couldn’t believe how empty the shelves were.

“There was hardly any fruit or vegetables to be seen – though somehow I found one of the last two boxes of strawberries left.

“I thought it was just me who noticed it, but I also heard other people remarking about the empty shelves.”

‘Sustained malicious attempts’ by hackers

A Co-op spokesperson said: “All our stores are open and trading.

“However, due to the sustained malicious attempts by hackers to access our systems, we have taken proactive steps to keep our systems safe, which is temporarily impacting our colleagues’ ability to perform their roles and how many deliveries we can make to our stores.

“This means that some of our stores might not have all of their usual products available and we would like to say sorry to our members and customers if this is the case in their local store.

“We are working around the clock to reduce disruption and resume deliveries. “

Conversation