A 28-year-old man has been charged following an alleged assault in Perth.

The incident happened on South Street in the city centre a week ago.

A police operation was launched after a man was reportedly attacked.

The incident happened on the corner of South Street and Scott Street at around 5.45pm on April 29

Four police vehicles and an ambulance were on the scene.

A dozen police officers conducted interviews

At least a dozen officers conducted interviews with some of the 70-plus onlookers present.

One person in the area in the aftermath of the attack told The Courier at around 7.10pm: “There must have been about a dozen police there.

“They were interviewing lots of people on the street and in shops, and taking statements from onlookers.

“It was so busy there at the time, with what must have been at least 70 people crowding round to see what was going on.”

Four police vehicles and an ambulance were reported to be at the incident with South Street blocked off for a while.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of an assault on South Street, Perth, around 5.45pm on Tuesday, April 29.

“A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection and is due to appear in court at a later date.”