List of empty sites and units at Dundee Waterfront and what’s planned for them

The £1 billion regeneration of Dundee’s Waterfront has been going on for years now – but there is still much work to be done.

While building work is finishing on the latest office block, a brick has yet to be laid on a number of plots.

Meanwhile, several newly created commercial spaces are also seeking tenants.

We take a look at what sites and units remain empty at the city’s Waterfront and what is planned for them.

Waterfront sites

Site 2

Site 2 has been home to the Yeaman Shore car park for many years but is earmarked as a potential development plot as part of the Waterfront regeneration.

The Invest in Dundee website describes it as providing the “perfect setting” for a range of potential developments, from residential to commercial.

Plans were previously lodged to build a creative hub and apartments on the site but those proposals have never come to fruition and, as things stand, no further proposals have emerged for the plot.

Offers are still being invited for the land.

Site 5

This plot of land opposite the railway station is earmarked for office space – similar to the adjacent Site 6.

Dundee City Council says the upper floors of any development could be put to residential use.

The ground floor could include units for restaurants, cafes and speciality shopping.

Any developments on the site could also include a central courtyard for car parking, accessed from Earl Grey Place West.

The site remains open to offers from potential developers.

Sites 10 and 11

These two plots of land on the eastern side of Slessor Gardens have long been earmarked for an esports arena.

In 2020, proposals for a 4,000-seater arena that would predominantly host computer-based competitions were revealed.

However, The Courier has since revealed that those plans – which go under the Dundee Arcadia banner – have been given a rethink, with a 1,000-seater venue with a variety of uses now on the cards.

A feasibility study into the arena is thought to be ongoing, and no concrete plans have yet been lodged – meaning the opening of the arena is likely several years away yet.

Despite the esport arena plans, the sites are still being marketed for sale.

Site 12

Site 12 sits next to the urban beach and Dundee Cycle Hub, and benefits from stunning views over the river.

The plot has been earmarked by Dundee City Council for a mixed-use development including commercial and office space – similar to the buildings on Site 6.

Ground-floor uses of any new buildings could include leisure, culture and retail.

Prospective tenants can make offers to rent the site.

Site 17

Set between South Commercial Street and the Apex Hotel’s car park – just next to the Tay Road Bridge – is this long, narrow plot of land.

The site is said to be suitable for developments of up to six storeys in height and would be “ideally suited to commercial, office or hospitality/exhibition and conference services”.

Ryden is also marketing this plot for sale.

Waterfront commercial units

James Thomson House, Site 6

Two commercial units have been created on the bottom floor of this new office block on Site 6.

As The Courier revealed earlier this week, tenants are being sought to occupy the spaces.

The city council hopes to find retailers or restaurant operators to take on the units, which are directly opposite the V&A.

Dundee railway station

Despite being open since 2018, there is still empty space in the city’s railway station building.

A unit to the left of the entrance is available for use as a cafe or bar.

Spread over two floors, the unit includes a terrace and balcony area overlooking the V&A and Discovery Point.

Its attractive position has not been enough to bring in a tenant so far, and it remains available to let.

4-5 Shore Terrace

Part of the Caird Hall, these units were revamped as part of the Waterfront regeneration and made available to commercial operators.

The space was occupied for a time by the Brasserie Ecosse restaurant but has been empty for several years.

The unit, which can accommodate up to 280 customers, is now available to rent for about £40,000 a year.

Other Waterfront buildings

Custom House

The former home of Dundee Port Authority has lain empty since 2008.

The owners of the Apex Hotel bought the building in 2014, hoping to turn it into a second hotel.

However, it was sold to developer Alicydon Limited in 2020 after saying the hotel market had become saturated.

There are now hopes to turn the building into apartments, though the iconic property remains in a derelict state and was vandalised earlier this year.

Former DWP building

The refurbishment of the former DWP building on the corner of Gellatly Street and East Dock Street also forms part of the Waterfront redevelopment.

Work is currently under way on transforming the site into 38 homes.