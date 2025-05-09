List of empty sites and units at Dundee Waterfront and what’s planned for them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
List of empty sites and units at Dundee Waterfront and what’s planned for them

Find out the latest updates on the city's £1 billion Waterfront transformation.

Many areas of Dundee Waterfront are still empty. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

The £1 billion regeneration of Dundee’s Waterfront has been going on for years now – but there is still much work to be done.

While building work is finishing on the latest office block, a brick has yet to be laid on a number of plots.

Meanwhile, several newly created commercial spaces are also seeking tenants.

We take a look at what sites and units remain empty at the city’s Waterfront and what is planned for them.

Waterfront sites

Site 2
Yeaman Shore car park. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Site 2 has been home to the Yeaman Shore car park for many years but is earmarked as a potential development plot as part of the Waterfront regeneration.

The Invest in Dundee website describes it as providing the “perfect setting” for a range of potential developments, from residential to commercial.

Plans were previously lodged to build a creative hub and apartments on the site but those proposals have never come to fruition and, as things stand, no further proposals have emerged for the plot.

Offers are still being invited for the land.

Site 5
Site 5. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

This plot of land opposite the railway station is earmarked for office space – similar to the adjacent Site 6.

Dundee City Council says the upper floors of any development could be put to residential use.

The ground floor could include units for restaurants, cafes and speciality shopping.

Any developments on the site could also include a central courtyard for car parking, accessed from Earl Grey Place West.

The site remains open to offers from potential developers.

Sites 10 and 11
How the esports arena could look. Image: Holmes Miller

These two plots of land on the eastern side of Slessor Gardens have long been earmarked for an esports arena.

In 2020, proposals for a 4,000-seater arena that would predominantly host computer-based competitions were revealed.

However, The Courier has since revealed that those plans – which go under the Dundee Arcadia banner – have been given a rethink, with a 1,000-seater venue with a variety of uses now on the cards.

A feasibility study into the arena is thought to be ongoing, and no concrete plans have yet been lodged – meaning the opening of the arena is likely several years away yet.

Despite the esport arena plans, the sites are still being marketed for sale.

Site 12
Site 12 overlooks the river. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
A runner passes Site 12 with the V&A in the background. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Site 12 sits next to the urban beach and Dundee Cycle Hub, and benefits from stunning views over the river.

The plot has been earmarked by Dundee City Council for a mixed-use development including commercial and office space – similar to the buildings on Site 6.

Ground-floor uses of any new buildings could include leisure, culture and retail.

Prospective tenants can make offers to rent the site.

Site 17
Site 17. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Set between South Commercial Street and the Apex Hotel’s car park – just next to the Tay Road Bridge – is this long, narrow plot of land.

The site is said to be suitable for developments of up to six storeys in height and would be “ideally suited to commercial, office or hospitality/exhibition and conference services”.

Ryden is also marketing this plot for sale.

Waterfront commercial units

James Thomson House, Site 6
James Thomson House. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Two commercial units have been created on the bottom floor of this new office block on Site 6.

As The Courier revealed earlier this week, tenants are being sought to occupy the spaces.

The city council hopes to find retailers or restaurant operators to take on the units, which are directly opposite the V&A.

Dundee railway station
The empty unit to let at Dundee railway station. Image: Google Street View

Despite being open since 2018, there is still empty space in the city’s railway station building.

A unit to the left of the entrance is available for use as a cafe or bar.

Spread over two floors, the unit includes a terrace and balcony area overlooking the V&A and Discovery Point.

Its attractive position has not been enough to bring in a tenant so far, and it remains available to let.

4-5 Shore Terrace
The former Brasserie Ecosse unit on Shore Terrace. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Part of the Caird Hall, these units were revamped as part of the Waterfront regeneration and made available to commercial operators.

The space was occupied for a time by the Brasserie Ecosse restaurant but has been empty for several years.

The unit, which can accommodate up to 280 customers, is now available to rent for about £40,000 a year.

Other Waterfront buildings

Custom House
Custom House. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

The former home of Dundee Port Authority has lain empty since 2008.

The owners of the Apex Hotel bought the building in 2014, hoping to turn it into a second hotel.

However, it was sold to developer Alicydon Limited in 2020 after saying the hotel market had become saturated.

There are now hopes to turn the building into apartments, though the iconic property remains in a derelict state and was vandalised earlier this year.

Former DWP building
The former DWP building on Gellatly Street is under development. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

The refurbishment of the former DWP building on the corner of Gellatly Street and East Dock Street also forms part of the Waterfront redevelopment.

Work is currently under way on transforming the site into 38 homes.

  • All information correct at the time of publishing. We will update this article with any new developments.

