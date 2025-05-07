Drivers left ‘shaken’ after rocks thrown at vehicles from Glenrothes footbridge

Rocks have been thrown at vehicles from a footbridge over a busy Glenrothes street.

Vehicles were targeted on Western Avenue at around 10pm on April 24 and 10pm on April 28.

The rocks damaged the vehicles’ windscreens, but their occupants were uninjured.

Police attended the scene on both occasions but were unable to identify the culprits.

Police appeal after Glenrothes footbridge rock attacks

A police appeal has been launched for any sightings of those who may have thrown rocks from the bridge.

Officers have also called for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Reidie, from the Glenrothes community team, said: “Throwing stones at passing vehicles is completely reckless and could have devastating consequences.

“This is a fast road and it is incredibly lucky no one was seriously injured or worse.

“We are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for putting the lives of road users at risk.”

Police have asked for anyone with information to call 101 or report anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The incident number is 3963 of April 28.