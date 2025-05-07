Driver, 38, fighting for life after Perth lorry crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Driver, 38, fighting for life after Perth lorry crash

The HGV crashed off a flyover onto the A912 below.

By Lucy Scarlett
The lorry landed upside down after crashing off the M90 flyover near Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
The lorry landed upside down after crashing off the M90 flyover near Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

The driver of a lorry that crashed off a motorway flyover near Perth is fighting for his life in hospital.

The 38-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital on Tuesday morning after the HGV crashed through the barrier of the M90 flyover at Craigend and landed upside down on the A912 below.

Police say the man is in a critical condition.

The flyover, which carries traffic heading southbound from Broxden towards Edinburgh, remains closed and is expected to reopen on Wednesday afternoon.

The A912 has now fully reopened.

The lorry crashed off the flyover above. Image: Stuart Cowper

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage to come forward.

Sergeant David Farr said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it who hasn’t already spoken to officers to come forward.

“I would also ask anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash to contact us as it could assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0553 of  May 6.

Second lorry crash in 3 years at Craigend Interchange

The crash happened just over three years after another lorry came off a different flyover at Craigend and landed on the road below.

On that occasion, the 55-year-old driver of the lorry died.

A new barrier was eventually installed on that flyover, which takes traffic off the Friarton Bridge heading towards Broxden.

The cause of Tuesday’s crash is yet to be confirmed, but The Courier has contacted roads contractor Amey to ask if any further work will be carried out at the junction following the latest incident.

More from News

Auchmuty High School.
Police search Glenrothes school after 'hoax bomb threat'
The lorry landed upside down after crashing off the M90 flyover near Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Forfar rugby club unveils Strathmore Sessions summer season of gigs and games
Cameron Patey and Ryan Lawrence
Football fans admit pub brawl before St Johnstone cup tie in Airdrie
Western Avenue in Glenrothes
Drivers left 'shaken' after rocks thrown at vehicles from Glenrothes footbridge
Helen Smout, smiling, in front of display cases at Perth Museum
EXCLUSIVE: Perth Museum chief admits two million visitors claim was wrong
The lorry landed upside down after crashing off the M90 flyover near Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
£500k Dundee Raac pilot scheme to start next month
A clamped car on Provost Road in Dundee.
66 Dundee cars clamped in latest crackdown on untaxed vehicles
6
The lorry landed upside down after crashing off the M90 flyover near Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Fife bus operator hikes fares by 10% and scraps NHS carer passes
The lorry landed upside down after crashing off the M90 flyover near Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Bid to find shops or restaurants to occupy new Dundee Waterfront office block
3
Stephen Capon
Dundee paedophile jailed for sending sexual messages to '13-year-old girl'

Conversation