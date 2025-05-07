Driver, 38, fighting for life after Perth lorry crash

The driver of a lorry that crashed off a motorway flyover near Perth is fighting for his life in hospital.

The 38-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital on Tuesday morning after the HGV crashed through the barrier of the M90 flyover at Craigend and landed upside down on the A912 below.

Police say the man is in a critical condition.

The flyover, which carries traffic heading southbound from Broxden towards Edinburgh, remains closed and is expected to reopen on Wednesday afternoon.

The A912 has now fully reopened.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage to come forward.

Sergeant David Farr said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it who hasn’t already spoken to officers to come forward.

“I would also ask anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash to contact us as it could assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0553 of May 6.

Second lorry crash in 3 years at Craigend Interchange

The crash happened just over three years after another lorry came off a different flyover at Craigend and landed on the road below.

On that occasion, the 55-year-old driver of the lorry died.

A new barrier was eventually installed on that flyover, which takes traffic off the Friarton Bridge heading towards Broxden.

The cause of Tuesday’s crash is yet to be confirmed, but The Courier has contacted roads contractor Amey to ask if any further work will be carried out at the junction following the latest incident.