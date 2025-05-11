News In Pictures: Feline Stars Shine at Dundee Championship Cat Show 2025 Hundreds turned out on Saturday as the Dundee Championship Cat Show took place at Caird Hall in Dundee. The Dundee Championship Cat Show 2025 at the Caird Hall, Dundee. Image: Paul Reid By Mark Asquith & Katherine Ferries May 11 2025, 11:55am May 11 2025, 11:55am Share In Pictures: Feline Stars Shine at Dundee Championship Cat Show 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5238751/dundee-cat-show-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds attended the Dundee Championship Cat Show at Caird Hall on Saturday. Cat lovers enjoyed a purr-fect day at the Dundee Championship Cat Show 2025, featuring the UK’s top feline stars. The event showcased various feline breeds, including Sphynx, Maine Coons, Persians, Siamese, and household pets, competing for top honours under expert judges. Paul Reid was there for The Courier and captured all the action. Visitor Maria Sinclair, 7 ,with one of the cats ‘Machupicchu Dundee Championship Cat Show at Caird Hall on Saturday. Anna Rosanna with her champion cat called Pixie The Dundee Championship Cat Show 2025 at the Caird Hall, Dundee. The Dundee Championship Cat Show 2025 Caird Hall hosts a purr-fect day for cat lovers Judges assess the Cats at the Dundee Championship Cat Show. The Dundee Championship Cat Show 2025 Sphynx cat Steward Angela Wood with her 14-week-old British Shorthair Blue-Cream Tortie kitten. Devon Rex Visitors enjoyed meeting a wide variety of cats at the Dundee Championship Cat Show. Judge Sandra Devereaux with a Sphynx kitten The event was organised by the North East of Scotland Cat Club and the Siamese and Oriental Cat Society of Scotland. Judges assess the cats at the Dundee Championship Cat Show. The Dundee Championship Cat Show 2025 at Caird Hall in Dundee. Maggie Fenwick with her cat Machupicchu
