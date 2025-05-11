In Pictures: Feline Stars Shine at Dundee Championship Cat Show 2025

Hundreds attended the Dundee Championship Cat Show at Caird Hall on Saturday.

Cat lovers enjoyed a purr-fect day at the Dundee Championship Cat Show 2025, featuring the UK’s top feline stars.

The event showcased various feline breeds, including Sphynx, Maine Coons, Persians, Siamese, and household pets, competing for top honours under expert judges.

Paul Reid was there for The Courier and captured all the action.