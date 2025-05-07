Four months of tunes and tries are set to kick off as Strathmore Rugby Club boosts its role as a community hub.

It is about to launch its Summer Strathmore Sessions music events and Lochside 10s rugby festival, held since 2022.

The programme begins at the end of this month with a Britpop-themed event featuring Oasis tribute band Stop the Clocks.

The success of previous years has led the rugby club to expand the number of events.

And it is doubling the licensed capacity at Inchmacoble Park to accommodate up to 1,000 people in the clubhouse and outside bars.

Strathie hopes it will bring the crowds – and cash – pouring in to support the club and the seven community groups it plays host to each week.

Summer of songs

The Strathmore Sessions music dates are:

May 31: Oasis tribute Stop the Clocks, Parka Life, Verve tribute and High Voltage

June 15: Sunday Chill Country and Western and easy listening session with Bob & Marco and Jim Robertson.

June 21: Country & Western and bluegrass music from Don Crabb and Andrew Calvert.

July 5: 80s covers band Ganked.

Lochside 10s rugby festival

Rugby takes centre stage on July 25 and 26, when the club will host the fourth Lochside 10s rugby festival.

It will feature under-18, women’s, over-35s and senior men’s tournaments.

The festival will be rounded off by live music in the Strathie marquee with Eddie McNaughton and Friends from 7pm to 11pm.

The final event of the summer will be the fourth Strathmore Sessions music festival from 2-11pm on August 2.

It is the only event of its type in the area and will bring DJ sets from Hayley Zalassi, Morrison Street, Disco T*ts and Paul Findlay.

For more details and to book tickets for the paid gigs, go to ra.co/clubs/233683

Nicol Welsh of the club said: “We pride ourselves on providing a safe, family-friendly environment to all of our community. So by increasing the number and variety of music events, we can engage with friends we’ve not met yet.

“Also, the club facilities lend themselves to providing the wider community with access to live music events for all ages and genres.

“Add this to a great rugby offering and it’s a win for everyone this summer.”