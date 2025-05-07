Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar rugby club unveils Strathmore Sessions summer season of gigs and games

The packed Strathmore Rugby Club programme begins later this month with a Britpop-themed music event headlined by an Oasis tribute act.

By Graham Brown
Lochside 10s rugby festival is on the sporting bill in a busy summer at Strathmore Rugby Club. Image: Supplied
Lochside 10s rugby festival is on the sporting bill in a busy summer at Strathmore Rugby Club. Image: Supplied

Four months of tunes and tries are set to kick off as Strathmore Rugby Club boosts its role as a community hub.

It is about to launch its Summer Strathmore Sessions music events and Lochside 10s rugby festival, held since 2022.

The programme begins at the end of this month with a Britpop-themed event featuring Oasis tribute band Stop the Clocks.

The success of previous years has led the rugby club to expand the number of events.

Strathmore Sessions music event.
A DJ set at a previous Summer Strathmore Sessions event. Image: Supplied

And it is doubling the licensed capacity at Inchmacoble Park to accommodate up to 1,000 people in the clubhouse and outside bars.

Strathie hopes it will bring the crowds – and cash – pouring in to support the club and the seven community groups it plays host to each week.

Summer of songs

The Strathmore Sessions music dates are:

May 31: Oasis tribute Stop the Clocks, Parka Life, Verve tribute and High Voltage

June 15: Sunday Chill Country and Western and easy listening session with Bob & Marco and Jim Robertson.

June 21: Country & Western and bluegrass music from Don Crabb and Andrew Calvert.

July 5: 80s covers band Ganked.

Lochside 10s rugby festival

Rugby takes centre stage on July 25 and 26, when the club will host the fourth Lochside 10s rugby festival.

It will feature under-18, women’s, over-35s and senior men’s tournaments.

Strathmore Rugby Club Lochside 10s festival
Lochside 10s rugby festival action. Image: Supplied

The festival will be rounded off by live music in the Strathie marquee with Eddie McNaughton and Friends from 7pm to 11pm.

The final event of the summer will be the fourth Strathmore Sessions music festival from 2-11pm on August 2.

It is the only event of its type in the area and will bring DJ sets from Hayley Zalassi, Morrison Street, Disco T*ts and Paul Findlay.

For more details and to book tickets for the paid gigs, go to ra.co/clubs/233683

High Voltage music band.
High Voltage will play at Inchmacoble this summer. Image: Supplied

Nicol Welsh of the club said: “We pride ourselves on providing a safe, family-friendly environment to all of our community. So by increasing the number and variety of music events, we can engage with friends we’ve not met yet.

“Also, the club facilities lend themselves to providing the wider community with access to live music events for all ages and genres.

“Add this to a great rugby offering and it’s a win for everyone this summer.”

