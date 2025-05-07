Stirling business owner pushes back against order to replace ‘non-existent’ tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Stirling business owner pushes back against order to replace ‘non-existent’ tree

Sebastian Pietrzak has asked the Scottish Government to intervene.

By Alex Watson
Leny Feus, the area in Callander where the landscaping work has been taking place. Image: Google Street View
Leny Feus, the area in Callander where the landscaping work has been taking place. Image: Google Street View

A Stirling businessman is taking on Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority over a demand to replant a tree that the landowner says never existed.

Sebastian Pietrzak received a tree replacement notice stating that three trees were removed from land at Leny Feus in Callander without authorisation in August 2024.

Mr Pietrzak, director of Stirling renovation company Easy Hire Solutions Ltd, argues that two of these trees, a yew (referred to as T1) and an “unknown young species” (T3), “were not present at the specified location” at the time.

He has lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA), pushing back against the replacement order.

In his appeal statement, Mr Pietrzak wrote: “We have owned the land since April 2022, and during this time, no tree matching T3’s description has ever existed in suggested location.”

According to the appellant, the tree known as T2, a young Norway spruce, “sustained damage due to an unavoidable safety issue” in April 2024.

Mr Pietrzak says his intention has always been to replace this tree once “four massive root systems” from other nearby felled trees are removed.

Claims of poor communication from park authority

The business owner claims several past attempts to communicate with Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority were not taken seriously.

His statement continued: “We made several efforts to engage with the Council and show them the work we had completed.

“On 15th August 2024, we were expecting a Ranger Employee to arrive and take photos; however, the Ranger stayed in the van and drove off, implying that our work was not considered important enough to be properly assessed.”

The land in question is located just outside Callander’s centre. Image: TreasureGalore/Shutterstock

He also suggests meetings were dodged by a park authority senior planner.

“This entire situation could have been avoided had our meetings taken place as planned,” Mr Pietrzak wrote.

“We had photographic evidence to support our case but were not given the opportunity to present it or have our concerns properly addressed.”

The DPEA appeal is now ready to be allocated to a Scottish Government reporter, with a target decision date of July 8.

Elsewhere in Stirling, a legal direction to replant over 800 unlawfully felled trees at a former caravan park has gone ignored for more than three years, with no follow-up action taken.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Director Kirsty Robertson outside the recently revamped Kirkside Bar in Perth.
One of Perth's oldest pubs reopens after undergoing facelift
The Courier breaking news graphic
One-vehicle crash closes A827 near Kenmore
Danni Menzies
Perthshire TV star Danni Menzies reveals five-figure cost of lonely' egg-freezing
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Predator jailed and cat kill claims
Andrew Stevenson
Furious goalie attacked teammates in Perthshire amateurs' 21-0 defeat
Firefighters near the CHP biomass plant off the A92 at Markinch.
Crews tackle fire in derelict building near Fife biomass plant
Police have shut Old Glamis Road following the collision
Dundee road shut after crash involving pedestrian
Sports groups protesting outside Bell's. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: New designs reveal how campaigners' revamp of Bell's Sports Centre in Perth could…
2
Alistair Baxter
Conman joiner jailed at Stirling for £110k sheds scam
Fife Councillor David McDiarmid
Councillor would 'knock sense' into Fife taxi operators who fail safety tests

Conversation