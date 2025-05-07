Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: New design shows how campaigners’ revamp of Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth could look

Sports groups want the facility to once again operate as a fully-heated indoor sports complex despite council plans.

Sports groups protesting outside Bell's. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

A new design shows how Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth could look if it is reopened as a fully-heated indoor sports facility.

Campaigners believe the iconic North Inch complex should be reinstated to serve the sporting communities that used it before it was shut by flooding.

However, the local authority has put forward plans to turn Bell’s into an unheated event space with sports pitches.

The Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN), which represents a dozen local sports clubs, is against the council’s proposals.

AJ Fitchet Architects have drawn up a design for Bell’s Sports Centre. Image: ajfitchet architect

This view has been backed by nine national sporting bodies and nearly 3,700 people who have signed a petition to save the facility.

The campaigners enlisted the help of architect Alastair Fitchet, who has worked pro bono with them for the last six months to help design new drawings for the facility.

Councils Bell’s plans make no sense to architect

Alistair, who owns Ajfitchet Architects in Dundee, told The Courier it is important Bell’s and its B-listed dome structure are protected.

He said: “I feel it’s incredibly important.

“To be taking the heart of out the building and seeing what Perth and Kinross Council are looking to put in doesn’t make any sense to me.”

How volleyball courts with stands could look at Bell’s. Image: Ajfitchet Architect

The architect called the structure “iconic” and says his new redesign “acknowledges” the listed status.

“The dome is the key part,” Alastair says.

“I don’t see any way a building like this would get built today.

“We need to protect it.”

He has also incorporated elements to make the building more green and energy efficient.

The proposed badminton setup at the redesigned Bell’s. Image: Ajfitchet Architect

The architect acknowledges his designs are at early stage of the process but hopes it will help spark the imagination for what is possible at Bell’s.

PKCSN is currently hosting a GoFundMe to raise money for surveyors to cost the designs.

‘The people of Perth are being deprived’

The controversial plans for Bell’s tie into the council’s overall new leisure centre proposals which have been met with a huge backlash by residents as they don’t feature a dedicated leisure pool.

PKCSN also argues the indoor sports provision at the new facility is far less than they already had at Bell’s.

David Munro, chairperson of the campaign group, told The Courier: “The people of Perth are being deprived.

“They’re being deprived of local sport, they’re being deprived of the chance to participate in and watch national and international level sports.

Dave Munro and Bill Powrie on Crieff Road, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The only people I’ve spoken to that are in favour of an unheated option are a few councillors.”

The future of the facility is set to be discussed by the council next month, alongside plans for PH20.

A local authority spokesperson said: “Almost 2,000 people responded to the consultation on the future of Bell’s Sports Centre.

“A summary of responses has been provided to councillors and will be used to inform our proposals for the sports centre when they are presented to council in June.”

