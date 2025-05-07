A new design shows how Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth could look if it is reopened as a fully-heated indoor sports facility.

Campaigners believe the iconic North Inch complex should be reinstated to serve the sporting communities that used it before it was shut by flooding.

However, the local authority has put forward plans to turn Bell’s into an unheated event space with sports pitches.

The Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN), which represents a dozen local sports clubs, is against the council’s proposals.

This view has been backed by nine national sporting bodies and nearly 3,700 people who have signed a petition to save the facility.

The campaigners enlisted the help of architect Alastair Fitchet, who has worked pro bono with them for the last six months to help design new drawings for the facility.

Councils Bell’s plans make no sense to architect

Alistair, who owns Ajfitchet Architects in Dundee, told The Courier it is important Bell’s and its B-listed dome structure are protected.

He said: “I feel it’s incredibly important.

“To be taking the heart of out the building and seeing what Perth and Kinross Council are looking to put in doesn’t make any sense to me.”

The architect called the structure “iconic” and says his new redesign “acknowledges” the listed status.

“The dome is the key part,” Alastair says.

“I don’t see any way a building like this would get built today.

“We need to protect it.”

He has also incorporated elements to make the building more green and energy efficient.

The architect acknowledges his designs are at early stage of the process but hopes it will help spark the imagination for what is possible at Bell’s.

PKCSN is currently hosting a GoFundMe to raise money for surveyors to cost the designs.

‘The people of Perth are being deprived’

The controversial plans for Bell’s tie into the council’s overall new leisure centre proposals which have been met with a huge backlash by residents as they don’t feature a dedicated leisure pool.

PKCSN also argues the indoor sports provision at the new facility is far less than they already had at Bell’s.

David Munro, chairperson of the campaign group, told The Courier: “The people of Perth are being deprived.

“They’re being deprived of local sport, they’re being deprived of the chance to participate in and watch national and international level sports.

“The only people I’ve spoken to that are in favour of an unheated option are a few councillors.”

The future of the facility is set to be discussed by the council next month, alongside plans for PH20.

A local authority spokesperson said: “Almost 2,000 people responded to the consultation on the future of Bell’s Sports Centre.

“A summary of responses has been provided to councillors and will be used to inform our proposals for the sports centre when they are presented to council in June.”