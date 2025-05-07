North east Fife taxi operators should “have their heads knocked together” after inspections found a shocking number of safety issues.

That’s the view of one councillor after almost a quarter of taxis in the area failed the annual Fife Council safety tests.

The authority’s regulation and licensing committee is now considering what action they can take against operators who fail to keep their vehicles up to standard.

Inspectors discovered one car had a tyre with four nails in it.

Punctures, deep cuts in tyres, damaged seatbelts and oil and coolant leaks were among other problems found.

And one taxi was fitted with illegal number plates.

Meanwhile, in another, the meter was going up too fast meaning customers were potentially being overcharged.

SNP councillor David McDiarmid said: “If it was up to me, I would bring them all in, knock their heads together and knock some sense into them.

“Why have they not got it into their skulls these are the standards we set?”

‘Worst set of figures in 18 years’

Of the 206 vehicles tested in east Fife, the majority passed first time but 45 – or 22% – failed.

Following repairs, 43 passed a retest and two retests were outstanding at the time Tuesday’s committee report was written.

The figures compared to a 92% first time pass rate in Levenmouth and 94% in west Fife.

All those who passed first time were congratulated for maintaining their vehicles to a high standard.

However, former convener Carol Lindsay said it was the worst set of figures she had seen in her 18 years on the committee.

“We have thrown every possible solution at this,” she said.

“There’s one operator I can pick out who, when I was convener, we had in front of us at least five times and she’s back again.”

Possible action against persistent offenders

Three committee members, including the convener and vice convener, have now agreed to a meeting with the fleet service to discuss options for dealing with persistent offenders.

Convener Tom Adams said: “It’s an atrocious set of figures. We in Fife are not going to accept it any longer.

“We’ll report back on what we come up with at the next meeting.”