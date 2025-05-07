Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councillor would ‘knock sense’ into Fife taxi operators who fail safety tests

SNP councillor David McDiarmid made the comment after test results revealed several safety concerns, including worn tyres and damaged seatbelts.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Councillor David McDiarmid
Fife councillor David McDiarmid made the comment during a licensing and regulation committee meeting. Image: George McLuskie

North east Fife taxi operators should “have their heads knocked together” after inspections found a shocking number of safety issues.

That’s the view of one councillor after almost a quarter of taxis in the area failed the annual Fife Council safety tests.

The authority’s regulation and licensing committee is now considering what action they can take against operators who fail to keep their vehicles up to standard.

Almost a quarter of north east Fife taxis were not up to standard. Image: Richard OD/Shutterstock

Inspectors discovered one car had a tyre with four nails in it.

Punctures, deep cuts in tyres, damaged seatbelts and oil and coolant leaks were among other problems found.

And one taxi was fitted with illegal number plates.

Meanwhile, in another, the meter was going up too fast meaning customers were potentially being overcharged.

SNP councillor David McDiarmid said: “If it was up to me, I would bring them all in, knock their heads together and knock some sense into them.

“Why have they not got it into their skulls these are the standards we set?”

‘Worst set of figures in 18 years’

Of the 206 vehicles tested in east Fife, the majority passed first time but 45 – or 22% – failed.

Following repairs, 43 passed a retest and two retests were outstanding at the time Tuesday’s committee report was written.

The figures compared to a 92% first time pass rate in Levenmouth and 94% in west Fife.

Councillor Carol Lindsay is concerned about Fife taxi operators safety record
Fife councillor Carol Lindsay said the figures were the worst she had seen. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

All those who passed first time were congratulated for maintaining their vehicles to a high standard.

However, former convener Carol Lindsay said it was the worst set of figures she had seen in her 18 years on the committee.

“We have thrown every possible solution at this,” she said.

“There’s one operator I can pick out who, when I was convener, we had in front of us at least five times and she’s back again.”

Possible action against persistent offenders

Three committee members, including the convener and vice convener, have now agreed to a meeting with the fleet service to discuss options for dealing with persistent offenders.

Convener Tom Adams said: “It’s an atrocious set of figures. We in Fife are not going to accept it any longer.

“We’ll report back on what we come up with at the next meeting.”

EXCLUSIVE: New design shows how campaigners' revamp of Bell's Sports Centre in Perth could…
Forfar rugby club unveils Strathmore Sessions summer season of gigs and games
Driver, 38, fighting for life after Perth lorry crash
Conversation