The Angus man at the creative helm of Glamis Proms has promised this year’s event will build on a successful comeback for the open-air spectacular.

Organisers have confirmed the musical celebration on the historic lawns of Glamis Castle will take place on Saturday August 23.

It is being billed as a celebration of music, dance and community.

The event will feature the Scottish Pops Orchestra, award-winning Dollar Academy Pipe Band and a host of special guests.

And it follows last summer’s welcome return of the proms after a six-year gap.

The event’s history at the childhood home of the Queen Mother stretches back to the 1990s.

At its height, the Glamis Proms attracted 10,000 music fans to enjoy performances from big names including Elaine Paige, Michael Ball and Susan Boyle.

Local talent at Glamis Proms

Back at the creative helm for 2025 is Brechin-born Kenny Christie.

He said: “Following the huge success of last year’s event, we are thrilled to be back.

“We’ll once again open with our First Stage performances from 5pm to 7pm, giving local talent a fantastic platform.”

The main stage programme will begin at 7pm.

Returning favourites will include Tayside Sing It, Sign It Makaton Choir, and the Gordon School of Dancing from Montrose.

Kenny said the concert programme highlights will include the Dambusters March, Pachelbel’s Canon in D, Wild Mountain Thyme, Anthem from Chess, Cinema Paradiso, and Four Seasons by Max Richter.

“The evening culminates in a rousing Highland Cathedral finale, featuring the combined might of the Dollar Academy Pipe Band, the Scottish Pops Orchestra and the Glamis Proms Chorus,” he added.

Prom-goers are encouraged to bring picnics. Red Pepper Events also return to oversee the food and hospitality in the castle grounds.

Tickets are now on sale at glamisproms.com