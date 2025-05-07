Rabbits put down due to disease outbreak in Kirkcaldy park

Several rabbits have been put down due to an outbreak of disease at a Kirkcaldy park.

Scottish SPCA officers have been called to Dunikier Country Park in Kirkcaldy in the last week following concerns raised by the public.

During both visits, animal welfare officers found a number of sick wild rabbits within the park grounds.

On both occasions, rabbits were found to have symptoms of myxomatosis and had to be humanely euthanised.

Rabbits found with myxomatosis at Kirkcaldy park

Myxomatosis is a highly contagious viral disease that affects rabbits.

The disease is transmitted mainly through insects like mosquitoes and fleas, as well as from direct contact.

The disease only affects rabbits and cannot be passed to other animals or humans.

The Scottish SPCA says it will continue to monitor the situation at Dunnikier Park for any signs of further rabbits being affected.

It has also called on park visitors to report any incidents.

A spokesperson said: “The Scottish SPCA received two calls in the past week about sick wild rabbits at Dunnikier Park in Kirkcaldy.

“An animal rescue officer attended both those calls and humanely euthanised the rabbits as they had symptoms of myxomatosis, which is fatal to rabbits.

“Myxomatosis can only affect rabbits and cannot be passed onto other pets or humans.”

“If anyone in the area finds a sick rabbit, please call the animal rescue helpline on 03000 999 999.

“Signs of the disease include swelling, redness, and ulcers around the eyes and nose, eye discharge or blindness, and a runny nose.”