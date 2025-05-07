Rabbits put down due to disease outbreak in Kirkcaldy park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rabbits put down due to disease outbreak in Kirkcaldy park

Scottish SPCA officers found several rabbits suffering from myxomatosis at Dunnikier Country Park.

By Neil Henderson
Dunnikier Park, Kirkcaldy.
Dunnikier Country Park, Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Several rabbits have been put down due to an outbreak of disease at a Kirkcaldy park.

Scottish SPCA officers have been called to Dunikier Country Park in Kirkcaldy in the last week following concerns raised by the public.

During both visits, animal welfare officers found a number of sick wild rabbits within the park grounds.

On both occasions, rabbits were found to have symptoms of myxomatosis and had to be humanely euthanised.

Rabbits found with myxomatosis at Kirkcaldy park

Myxomatosis is a highly contagious viral disease that affects rabbits.

The disease is transmitted mainly through insects like mosquitoes and fleas, as well as from direct contact.

The disease only affects rabbits and cannot be passed to other animals or humans.

The Scottish SPCA says it will continue to monitor the situation at Dunnikier Park for any signs of further rabbits being affected.

It has also called on park visitors to report any incidents.

Dunnikier Park in Kirkcaldy.
Scottish SPCA officers have visited the park twice. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

A spokesperson said: “The Scottish SPCA received two calls in the past week about sick wild rabbits at Dunnikier Park in Kirkcaldy.

“An animal rescue officer attended both those calls and humanely euthanised the rabbits as they had symptoms of myxomatosis, which is fatal to rabbits.

Myxomatosis can only affect rabbits and cannot be passed onto other pets or humans.”

“If anyone in the area finds a sick rabbit, please call the animal rescue helpline on 03000 999 999.

“Signs of the disease include swelling, redness, and ulcers around the eyes and nose, eye discharge or blindness, and a runny nose.”

