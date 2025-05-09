Perthshire primary school turns away pupils as £6m new classrooms lie empty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire primary school turns away pupils as £6m new classrooms lie empty

Longforgan Primary School has space to spare since its £6m refurbishment, so why is Perth and Kinross Council rejecting placing requests?

By Morag Lindsay
Longforgan Primary School sign
Ten families have had placing requests for Longforgan Primary School turned down. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Parents say their children are being turned away from Longforgan Primary School while new classrooms sit empty.

The Perthshire school reopened after a £6 million refurbishment in 2021.

The council investment was supposed to increase pupil capacity and provide 20 additional nursery places.

But the education authority has turned down 10 placing requests for Longforgan Primary next term, despite having plenty of space.

Longforgan Pruimary School interior showing bright airy classrooms
The Longforgan Primary School upgrade was welcomed. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Parents think the aim is to save money by operating composite classes.

And they claim Longforgan pupils will have three fewer teachers next year than they had when it re-opened.

Longforgan Primary School playground
Facilities were improved inside and out. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Perth and Kinross Council has defended its placement policy.

It says staffing levels are set according to the number of pupils in a school’s catchment area, not the number of classrooms.

And policy prevents it from placing extra teachers in schools to accommodate pupils from elsewhere.

Mum faces pulling son out of Longforgan school to keep brothers together

Danielle Morgan is one of the affected parents.

The Rait mum has one son in P3 at Longforgan and another in the school nursery.

But she’s been told her younger son won’t get a place in P1 after the summer holidays.

Longforgan school gates with school building and playground behind
Danielle already has one child at Longforgan Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She’s been advised to start him five miles away at Abernyte Primary instead.

That means she’ll have to decide between pulling her oldest out of Longforgan, where he’s thriving, or sending the two boys to different schools.

And to complicate matters further, her third son will also be starting nursery soon, and there’s not one at Abernyte, which has previously been at risk of closure.

Abernyte Primary exterior with group of adults in playground
Locals successfully campaigned to save Abernyte Primary School from closure in 2020.

“We could understand it if there wasn’t room at Longforgan,” she said.

“But they spent £6m five years ago.

“Since then we’ve lost two teachers. If this goes ahead that’ll be a third, and we’ll have two empty classrooms in August.”

Parents’ choice at heart of Longforgan school concerns

The last pupil census revealed Longforgan Primary had 91 pupils, with capacity for 144.

Carse of Gowrie Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey says he shares parents’ frustrations.

He said: “Given that Perth and Kinross Council invested £6m to substantially refurbish and extend the school in 2021 I find it surprising that teacher numbers are being reduced.

“This unfortunately has the effect of meaning that placing requests are being turned down.”

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey arms folded in striped navy sweater
Carse councillor Alasdair Bailey.

Mr Bailey added: “I acknowledge that Perth and Kinross Council is acting within the rules for such requests.

“But the principle of parent choice is an important one, which should receive more respect than this.”

Council defends placing policy

Perth and Kinross Council told The Courier parents are advised in writing that placing one child in a school outside their catchment area doesn’t guarantee a future place for siblings.

And it says its staffing budget is set in a way that ensures there’s sufficient space in each school to accommodate its catchment pupils.

In the case of Longforgan, two of the rejected youngsters stay elsewhere in Perthshire and the other eight are across the council border in Dundee.

“We do not staff schools based on the number of available classrooms,” said a spokesperson.

Nor does the council allocate teachers to schools specifically to accommodate extra pupils from elsewhere.

They added: “This would require additional staffing provision over and above the standard for the school roll, and as a result is a legal ground for the refusal of a placing request.”

Conversation