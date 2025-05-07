Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Perthshire TV star Danni Menzies reveals five-figure cost of lonely’ egg-freezing

The former Place in the Sun host has compared the journey to "a part-time job".

By Lucy Scarlett
Danni Menzies
Danni Menzies opened up on her egg-freezing journey during a podcast episode. Image: Danni Menzies/Instagram

Perthshire TV star Danni Menzies has shared the latest update on her “lonely” egg-freezing journey.

The TV presenter, from Kenmore, spoke about the start of her egg-freezing journey in December 2024.

She revealed on Wednesday’s episode of her podcast, Date. Delete. Repeat, that the process left her feeling “tired” and “emotional”.

The 37-year-old compared the journey to “a part-time job.”

Perthshire TV host tells of costs surrounding egg freezing

Egg freezing preserves a woman’s fertility by harvesting eggs from the ovaries and freezing them in storage.

Danni said she had 10 eggs extracted during a short procedure but requires another round to collect more.

She spoke of the cost of the process with her co-host, Alex Serruys.

“The initial appointments to get the blood tests and scan are £500 to £600,” she said.

Danni Menzies.
Danni Menzies in hospital after her egg retrieval. Image: Danni Menzies/Instagram

“Then you go through one round of egg freezing and it’s around £4,500.

“I’ve got to do it twice at least, maybe three times.

“You’re looking at £15,000.”

Danni and Alex then discussed whether they would go through the process of having a child without a partner.

“It’s something that I wouldn’t fear doing,” Danni added.

“I think women should feel empowered to do that, if that’s what they want to do.”

Danni Menzies: ‘There is something sad about it’

Danni said the hormones she had to inject prior to the extraction affects people in different ways.

The star said she was quite emotional and tired when starting the journey.

“There is something sad about it.

“You don’t expect to be 37, standing in your kitchen and injecting yourself so you can freeze your eggs.

“It got me a bit upset.

Danni Menzies at the Bafta Scotland awards.
The former host of A Place in the Sun is originally from Kenmore. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“Add into the mix I’m terrified of needles, and it’s a lot.

“Once I got used to it and started doing it in different places, I put it in a box and got on with it.

“It’s a lonely process, I felt very alone.”

Despite a difficult start, the TV host said she felt good going into the second round of egg freezing.

She has also shared the news of her impending move to the US after her work visa was approved.

More from News

Director Kirsty Robertson outside the recently revamped Kirkside Bar in Perth.
One of Perth's oldest pubs reopens after undergoing facelift
The Courier breaking news graphic
One-vehicle crash closes A827 near Kenmore
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Predator jailed and cat kill claims
Andrew Stevenson
Furious goalie attacked teammates in Perthshire amateurs' 21-0 defeat
Leny Feus, the area in Callander where the landscaping work has been taking place. Image: Google Street View
Stirling business owner pushes back against order to replace 'non-existent' tree
Firefighters near the CHP biomass plant off the A92 at Markinch.
Crews tackle fire in derelict building near Fife biomass plant
Police have shut Old Glamis Road following the collision
Dundee road shut after crash involving pedestrian
Sports groups protesting outside Bell's. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: New designs reveal how campaigners' revamp of Bell's Sports Centre in Perth could…
2
Alistair Baxter
Conman joiner jailed at Stirling for £110k sheds scam
Fife Councillor David McDiarmid
Councillor would 'knock sense' into Fife taxi operators who fail safety tests

Conversation