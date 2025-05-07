Perthshire TV star Danni Menzies has shared the latest update on her “lonely” egg-freezing journey.

The TV presenter, from Kenmore, spoke about the start of her egg-freezing journey in December 2024.

She revealed on Wednesday’s episode of her podcast, Date. Delete. Repeat, that the process left her feeling “tired” and “emotional”.

The 37-year-old compared the journey to “a part-time job.”

Perthshire TV host tells of costs surrounding egg freezing

Egg freezing preserves a woman’s fertility by harvesting eggs from the ovaries and freezing them in storage.

Danni said she had 10 eggs extracted during a short procedure but requires another round to collect more.

She spoke of the cost of the process with her co-host, Alex Serruys.

“The initial appointments to get the blood tests and scan are £500 to £600,” she said.

“Then you go through one round of egg freezing and it’s around £4,500.

“I’ve got to do it twice at least, maybe three times.

“You’re looking at £15,000.”

Danni and Alex then discussed whether they would go through the process of having a child without a partner.

“It’s something that I wouldn’t fear doing,” Danni added.

“I think women should feel empowered to do that, if that’s what they want to do.”

Danni Menzies: ‘There is something sad about it’

Danni said the hormones she had to inject prior to the extraction affects people in different ways.

The star said she was quite emotional and tired when starting the journey.

“There is something sad about it.

“You don’t expect to be 37, standing in your kitchen and injecting yourself so you can freeze your eggs.

“It got me a bit upset.

“Add into the mix I’m terrified of needles, and it’s a lot.

“Once I got used to it and started doing it in different places, I put it in a box and got on with it.

“It’s a lonely process, I felt very alone.”

Despite a difficult start, the TV host said she felt good going into the second round of egg freezing.

She has also shared the news of her impending move to the US after her work visa was approved.