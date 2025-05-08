Jeremy Clarkson’s lager has come to Angus for the first time in a show of support for the area’s vital farming industry.

10 Café Bar in the centre of Forfar is one of Scotland’s first independents to stock the Top Gear legend’s Hawkstone Premium on draught.

Clarkson began producing Hawkstone at Diddly Squat Farm in the second series of the Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm.

His own spring barley was used to brew the first pints, and the beer has boomed.

The presenter said: “Farming isn’t just ‘how’ Hawkstone is made, it’s ‘why’ it’s made.

“The more Hawkstone you drink, the more barley we buy from British farmers.”

And 10 Bar owner Alan Hampton says the importance of agriculture to Angus was a driver in his move.

Car fanatic Alan said: “When the farmer protests were happening around Labour taxing farms for inheritance we saw Jeremy Clarkson at one on social media.

“The article mentioned he was brewing beer and cider using UK grown crops.

“As Angus is very farm dependent, we thought it was a good product to get and show support for UK farming as a whole.

“We contacted Hawkstone and selected the premium lager as best suited to us.

“So here we are, and I have to say it is a very, very smooth lager.

“No farmers, no food. No farmers, no beer,” Alan said.

Season four of Clarkson’s Farm is being released this month.

Hawkstone previously partnered with pub chain Marston’s to stock the lager on draught.

Its outlets include The Camperdown Elm in Dundee and Stirling’s Highland Gate.