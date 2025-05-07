Dundee road shut after crash involving pedestrian

A busy Dundee road has been closed after a crash between a car and a pedestrian.

Old Glamis Road is shut between the Kingsway roundabout and Park Road.

The incident happened at around 1.05pm on Wednesday.

One passer-by says there are “quite a few police cars” at the scene close to the junction with Donwie Park Road.

Police Scotland says the incident has happened between the Kingsway and Gillburn Road, however, The Courier has confirmed the incident has actually happened between the Kingsway and Park Road, on the south side of the dual carriageway.

Xplore Dundee is also diverting buses away from this stretch of the road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.