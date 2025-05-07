Fire crews are tackling a blaze in a derelict building near a Fife biomass plant.

Firefighters were called to the incident near the Markinch CHP biomass plant, just off the A92 at Glenrothes, at around noon on Wednesday.

Three appliances and a height appliance were on the scene but two of these have now departed.

There are no reported injuries.

It is thought that the former Tullis Russell mill owners’ house is the building on fire.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has urged locals to close their windows and avoid the area due to the smoke.

An SFRS spokesperson told The Courier: “We got a call before noon reporting a fire in a derelict building near the CHP biomass plant off the A92 at Markinch.

“We sent three appliances from Glenrothes, Methil and Kirkcaldy along with a height appliance from Blackness Road, Dundee.

“We have now only got one appliance and one height appliance at the scene.

“Firefighters are using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to fight the fire.

“There are no reported casualties.”

Courier reporter Neil Henderson is at scene and described what he saw.

He said: “Smoke continues to rise from the derelict former Tullis Russell mill owners house.

“Firefighters using a high- reach vehicle are continuing to direct water with the use of a high- power hose.

“The water is being aimed onto the building, predominantly at the roof area and the building’s distinctive diamond-shaped chimney stacks.”

