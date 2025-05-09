GALLERY: 25th Stirling Dunblane Boys’ Brigade mark VE Day 80th Anniversary The 80th Anniversary of VE Day was marked in Dunblane with a heartfelt gathering at Station Plaza. 25th Stirling Dunblane Boys' Brigade VE Day concert. Image: Mark Ferguson By Katherine Ferries May 9 2025, 9:44am May 9 2025, 9:44am Share GALLERY: 25th Stirling Dunblane Boys’ Brigade mark VE Day 80th Anniversary Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5239272/dunblane-ve-day-80th-anniversary-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The 25th Stirling (Dunblane) Boys’ Brigade hosted a special outdoor music event to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Station Plaza was filled with music, reflection, and a sense of community as locals gathered at the James Palmer Huffam memorial to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. The Brigade performed songs that resonated with all ages, filling the crowd with energy and encouraging many to sing along. The 80th Anniversary of VE Day marks a significant moment in history, celebrating peace and honouring the sacrifices made during World War II Photographer Mark Ferguson captures moments throughout the evening
