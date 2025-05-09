GALLERY: 25th Stirling Dunblane Boys’ Brigade mark VE Day 80th Anniversary

The 25th Stirling (Dunblane) Boys’ Brigade hosted a special outdoor music event to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Station Plaza was filled with music, reflection, and a sense of community as locals gathered at the James Palmer Huffam memorial to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

The Brigade performed songs that resonated with all ages, filling the crowd with energy and encouraging many to sing along.

The 80th Anniversary of VE Day marks a significant moment in history, celebrating peace and honouring the sacrifices made during World War II

Photographer Mark Ferguson captures moments throughout the evening