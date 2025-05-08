Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears 700 St Andrews student beds could ‘kill’ neighbourhood as plans approved

The purpose-built student accommodation will be built in a residential area at Kilrymont.

By Claire Warrender
Townhouses also form part of the St Andrews student accommodation proposal
How the Kilrymont student accommodation, in St Andrews, will look. Image: Fife Planning Portal

Concerns have been expressed about hundreds of student rooms being “plonked” in the middle of a St Andrews residential area.

A plan for 703 student beds at the former Madras College site at Kilrymont was approved on Wednesday.

A further 400 rooms are already open or under way on the site.

The Kilrymont student accommodation in St Andrews includes apartments and four-storey townhouses
The Kilrymont student accommodation in St Andrews includes apartments and four-storey townhouses. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Scotsman Developments says the move will help address a chronic shortage of purpose-built student accommodation in the town, while freeing up mainstream housing for residents.

It is “delighted” its plans were approved.

However, some residents and councillors fear it could overwhelm the neighbourhood.

And they expressed disappointment a previously-approved proposal for housing on the site will now not go ahead.

St Andrews SNP councillor Ann Verner said: “I’m really, really upset this has got this far.

“There’s a housing emergency but we’re now talking about 1,100 students in this one area.

“It’s going to kill that part of town altogether.”

Concern over noise in St Andrews residential area

As well as the size of the development, Ms Verner has concerns about noise.

“More than 1,000 students coming back from the student union on a Saturday night will make a hell of a noise,” she said.

“It’s in the middle of a residential area and that seems a bit off to me.”

Councillor Ann Verner
St Andrews councillor Ann Verner voted against the Kilrymont student accommodation. Image: DC Thomson

Fellow St Andrews councillor Jane Ann Liston made a motion to refuse the Kilrymont student accommodation.

“I think it’s over-development,” she said.

“What we agreed before was 102 dwellings, which is something like 300 people.

Councillor Jane Ann Liston was also against the proposal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“What we’re having instead is over 700 people.

“That’s quite a different kettle of fish.”

The Liberal Democrat councillor added: “If we add it to the student accommodation already there, we’ve got over 1,000.

“That’s about the size of David Russell Apartments (other student accommodation).

“If you imagine David Russell Apartments being plonked down in the middle of this area of St Andrews, surrounded by houses close by, you can see where I’m coming from.”

Behaviour contract and shuttle bus for Kilrymont accommodation

Fife Council planning officer Sarah Hyndman said a management company would oversee the Kilrymont student accommodation in St Andrews.

And there will be CCTV throughout the site.

“A requirement of the rental contract includes student behaviour and sanctions if inappropriate behaviour occurs,” she added.

How the student apartment blocks will look at Kilrymont, St Andrews.
How the student apartment blocks will look. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Ms Hyndman said a shuttle bus from the town centre is also planned in a bid to reduce car use, along with 352 bike spaces.

“This should attract less overall traffic than the previous use of the site,” she said.

A spokesman for Scotsman Developments described the development as “fully managed”.

And he said: “This will ensure it will be an excellent neighbour.”

Some councillors were in favour of the planning application.

Liberal Democrat member Donald Lothian described it as “very attractive”, despite the lack of mainstream housing.

“It’s not exactly what’s been anticipated for many years,” he said.

“But as it stands, I think it’s probably acceptable in planning terms.”

The application was approved by six votes to four.

How the Kilrymont student accommodation, in St Andrews, will look. Image: Fife Planning Portal
Officers at the scene of the pedestrian crash on Old Glamis Road in Dundee
How the Kilrymont student accommodation, in St Andrews, will look. Image: Fife Planning Portal
How the Kilrymont student accommodation, in St Andrews, will look. Image: Fife Planning Portal
Forth Valley Hospital
How the Kilrymont student accommodation, in St Andrews, will look. Image: Fife Planning Portal
Stirling Road, Milnathort
How the Kilrymont student accommodation, in St Andrews, will look. Image: Fife Planning Portal
How the Kilrymont student accommodation, in St Andrews, will look. Image: Fife Planning Portal
Plans for a new St Andrews Harbour Hub have been unveiled.
Conversation