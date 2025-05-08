Concerns have been expressed about hundreds of student rooms being “plonked” in the middle of a St Andrews residential area.

A plan for 703 student beds at the former Madras College site at Kilrymont was approved on Wednesday.

A further 400 rooms are already open or under way on the site.

Scotsman Developments says the move will help address a chronic shortage of purpose-built student accommodation in the town, while freeing up mainstream housing for residents.

It is “delighted” its plans were approved.

However, some residents and councillors fear it could overwhelm the neighbourhood.

And they expressed disappointment a previously-approved proposal for housing on the site will now not go ahead.

St Andrews SNP councillor Ann Verner said: “I’m really, really upset this has got this far.

“There’s a housing emergency but we’re now talking about 1,100 students in this one area.

“It’s going to kill that part of town altogether.”

Concern over noise in St Andrews residential area

As well as the size of the development, Ms Verner has concerns about noise.

“More than 1,000 students coming back from the student union on a Saturday night will make a hell of a noise,” she said.

“It’s in the middle of a residential area and that seems a bit off to me.”

Fellow St Andrews councillor Jane Ann Liston made a motion to refuse the Kilrymont student accommodation.

“I think it’s over-development,” she said.

“What we agreed before was 102 dwellings, which is something like 300 people.

“What we’re having instead is over 700 people.

“That’s quite a different kettle of fish.”

The Liberal Democrat councillor added: “If we add it to the student accommodation already there, we’ve got over 1,000.

“That’s about the size of David Russell Apartments (other student accommodation).

“If you imagine David Russell Apartments being plonked down in the middle of this area of St Andrews, surrounded by houses close by, you can see where I’m coming from.”

Behaviour contract and shuttle bus for Kilrymont accommodation

Fife Council planning officer Sarah Hyndman said a management company would oversee the Kilrymont student accommodation in St Andrews.

And there will be CCTV throughout the site.

“A requirement of the rental contract includes student behaviour and sanctions if inappropriate behaviour occurs,” she added.

Ms Hyndman said a shuttle bus from the town centre is also planned in a bid to reduce car use, along with 352 bike spaces.

“This should attract less overall traffic than the previous use of the site,” she said.

A spokesman for Scotsman Developments described the development as “fully managed”.

And he said: “This will ensure it will be an excellent neighbour.”

Some councillors were in favour of the planning application.

Liberal Democrat member Donald Lothian described it as “very attractive”, despite the lack of mainstream housing.

“It’s not exactly what’s been anticipated for many years,” he said.

“But as it stands, I think it’s probably acceptable in planning terms.”

The application was approved by six votes to four.