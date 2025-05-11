GALLERY: Highlights from the Perth Beer Festival 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Highlights from the Perth Beer Festival 2025

The event celebrated its 12th anniversary at North Inch on Friday and Saturday.

Perthshire Beer Festival on May 10 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire Beer Festival on May 10 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald, Katherine Ferries & Kenny Smith

Perthshire Rugby welcomed guests to North Inch over the weekend to celebrate the 12th Perth Beer Festival.

The two-day event kicked off on Friday with Boogie Bingo, a fun twist on the numbers game with music and dancing.

The fun continued from 12pm on Saturday, with the men’s and women’s Perthshire Sevens tournaments a particular highlight.

After the rugby, guests enjoyed food, drink and live music from local acts including Deaf Monkey.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was at North Inch to capture highlights from the event.

Jonathan white, Emily White, Abbie Kinmont and James Thomson from Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
John Ferguson, Scott Watson and Joseph Higgins enjoying a beer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Live entertainment in the beer tent, Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kids enjoying a pillow fight in the kids zone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stacey Johnston and Kirsten Taylor from Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Visitors enjoyed the Perth Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews University Women take on the Cartha Cu Sith 7s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews University Women take on Cartha Cu Sith 7’s in an exciting match. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stirling County take on Lesley Supreme. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stirling County take on Lesley Supreme in the rugby match. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Aleisha Crichton and Martyna Tryba enjoy a drink in the sun. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Visitors enjoy live entertainment in the beer tent. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Perthshire Beer Festival brings together local brewers and beer lovers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Visitors enjoy a great selection of beers at the Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire Beer Festival on 10th May 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Ice cream and beer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Perthshire Beer Festival is the club’s biggest fundraiser, with all proceeds supporting the development of club facilities and helping grow the game at all levels. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stirling County face off against Lesley Supreme in rugby action. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Grangemouth Ladies team. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews University Women take on the Cartha Cu Sith 7s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews University Women take on Cartha Cu Sith 7s in a fast-paced match. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Perthshire Beer Festival with St Andrews University Women playing the Cartha Cu Sith 7s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Peter McArthur, Jillian Ross, Billy Ross and Cameron Ross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fast-paced rugby keeps fans entertained at the Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rugby takes centre stage at the Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Visitors relax and enjoy the band at the Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Laura MacLean from Perth and Heather Sampson from Perth, Australia. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fast-paced rugby keeps fans entertained at the Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews University Women take on the Cartha Cu Sith 7s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Aria Cargill (2) from Auchterarder enjoys an ice cream. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire Beer Festival on 10th May 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Live entertainment in the beer tent at the Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Conversation