News GALLERY: Highlights from the Perth Beer Festival 2025 The event celebrated its 12th anniversary at North Inch on Friday and Saturday. Perthshire Beer Festival on May 10 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald, Katherine Ferries & Kenny Smith May 11 2025, 12:47pm May 11 2025, 12:47pm Share GALLERY: Highlights from the Perth Beer Festival 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5239291/perth-beer-festival-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Perthshire Rugby welcomed guests to North Inch over the weekend to celebrate the 12th Perth Beer Festival. The two-day event kicked off on Friday with Boogie Bingo, a fun twist on the numbers game with music and dancing. The fun continued from 12pm on Saturday, with the men’s and women’s Perthshire Sevens tournaments a particular highlight. After the rugby, guests enjoyed food, drink and live music from local acts including Deaf Monkey. Courier photographer Kenny Smith was at North Inch to capture highlights from the event. Jonathan white, Emily White, Abbie Kinmont and James Thomson from Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson John Ferguson, Scott Watson and Joseph Higgins enjoying a beer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Live entertainment in the beer tent, Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Kids enjoying a pillow fight in the kids zone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Stacey Johnston and Kirsten Taylor from Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Visitors enjoyed the Perth Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson St Andrews University Women take on the Cartha Cu Sith 7s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson St Andrews University Women take on Cartha Cu Sith 7’s in an exciting match. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Stirling County take on Lesley Supreme. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Stirling County take on Lesley Supreme in the rugby match. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Aleisha Crichton and Martyna Tryba enjoy a drink in the sun. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Visitors enjoy live entertainment in the beer tent. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Perthshire Beer Festival brings together local brewers and beer lovers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Visitors enjoy a great selection of beers at the Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Perthshire Beer Festival on 10th May 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Ice cream and beer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Perthshire Beer Festival is the club’s biggest fundraiser, with all proceeds supporting the development of club facilities and helping grow the game at all levels. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Stirling County face off against Lesley Supreme in rugby action. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Grangemouth Ladies team. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson St Andrews University Women take on the Cartha Cu Sith 7s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson St Andrews University Women take on Cartha Cu Sith 7s in a fast-paced match. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Perthshire Beer Festival with St Andrews University Women playing the Cartha Cu Sith 7s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Peter McArthur, Jillian Ross, Billy Ross and Cameron Ross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Fast-paced rugby keeps fans entertained at the Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Rugby takes centre stage at the Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Visitors relax and enjoy the band at the Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Laura MacLean from Perth and Heather Sampson from Perth, Australia. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Fast-paced rugby keeps fans entertained at the Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson St Andrews University Women take on the Cartha Cu Sith 7s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Aria Cargill (2) from Auchterarder enjoys an ice cream. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Perthshire Beer Festival on 10th May 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Live entertainment in the beer tent at the Perthshire Beer Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Conversation