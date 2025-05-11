GALLERY: Highlights from the Perth Beer Festival 2025

Perthshire Rugby welcomed guests to North Inch over the weekend to celebrate the 12th Perth Beer Festival.

The two-day event kicked off on Friday with Boogie Bingo, a fun twist on the numbers game with music and dancing.

The fun continued from 12pm on Saturday, with the men’s and women’s Perthshire Sevens tournaments a particular highlight.

After the rugby, guests enjoyed food, drink and live music from local acts including Deaf Monkey.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was at North Inch to capture highlights from the event.