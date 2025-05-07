Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes named Britain’s most popular affordable town for families

Leven also appears in the top 10 list, released by Zoopla.

By Vicky Shaw, PA Personal Finance Correspondent
Forthear Wynd, Glenrothes
Forthear Wynd, a new housing estate in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Glenrothes has been named the most popular town for affordable family homes in Britain.

The Fife town topped a survey run by Zoopla.

Leven also appears in the top 10.

The property website measured affordability by compiling the ratio of average three-bed house prices in locations, compared with average earnings in the local authority area.

The website also commissioned a survey of 2,000 people across the UK by Opinium in April.

It found around a third (34%) of people fear being priced out of their ideal family home location.

The top 10 most popular affordable locations for families in Britain, according to Zoopla and with the average price of a three-bedroom home, are:

  1. Glenrothes, £136,900
  2. Llanelli, £170,600
  3. Neath, £176,400
  4. Port Talbot, £160,300
  5. Wishaw, £168,600
  6. Maesteg, £142,200
  7. Dartford, £423,600
  8. Leven, £164,600
  9. Larkhall, £177,600
  10. Swanley, £444,900

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “The willingness of many to consider different regions or compromise on property features further highlights the adaptive strategies families are employing in today’s market.”

