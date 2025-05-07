Glenrothes has been named the most popular town for affordable family homes in Britain.

The Fife town topped a survey run by Zoopla.

Leven also appears in the top 10.

The property website measured affordability by compiling the ratio of average three-bed house prices in locations, compared with average earnings in the local authority area.

The website also commissioned a survey of 2,000 people across the UK by Opinium in April.

It found around a third (34%) of people fear being priced out of their ideal family home location.

The top 10 most popular affordable locations for families in Britain, according to Zoopla and with the average price of a three-bedroom home, are:

Glenrothes, £136,900 Llanelli, £170,600 Neath, £176,400 Port Talbot, £160,300 Wishaw, £168,600 Maesteg, £142,200 Dartford, £423,600 Leven, £164,600 Larkhall, £177,600 Swanley, £444,900

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “The willingness of many to consider different regions or compromise on property features further highlights the adaptive strategies families are employing in today’s market.”