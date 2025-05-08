Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
325 hectares earmarked for Angus green energy project able to power 55,000 homes

Initial plans have been submitted for the scheme combining a solar farm, battery energy storage and 90-metre high wind turbines on land near Montrose.

By Graham Brown
The Glenskinno scheme would combine solar, wind and battery storage. Image: Shutterstock
The Glenskinno scheme would combine solar, wind and battery storage. Image: Shutterstock

Hundreds of acres of farmland near Montrose are at the centre of the largest renewable energy project proposed in Angus.

The 144MW scheme is focused on Craigo and Glenskinno, northwest of the town.

And developers behind the scheme say its combined capacity would be sufficient to power around 55,000 homes.

It would overlook Montrose from the north, and sit close to A-listed House of Dun.

House of Dun near Montrose
House of Dun is an 18th-century Georgian mansion. Image: National Trust for Scotland/Stewart Attwood

The BSR Energy proposal is in its early stages.

Late last year, notice of the planned project was given to the Scottish Government’s energy consents unit.

It will have the final say on the scheme due to its significant scale.

But it has come onto Angus Council’s radar following the submission of a scoping request around the potential impacts of the proposal.

What are the key elements of the Glenskinno scheme?

In total, the development would cover 323.5 hectares, around 800 acres.

The land assigned for energy generating development covers
an area of 175.4 hectares.

This equates to approximately 45% of the total site area.

The key elements include:

  • Seven 89.5-metre wind turbines
  • 122-hectare solar array around Glenskinno Farm
  • 57-ha solar array both sides of the C37 public road at Craigo
  • 1.2-ha battery storage northwest of Langley Park

BSR Energy says construction would last for 12 months. The development’s expected lifespan is 40 years.

Glenskinno green energy development near Montrose.
An aerial view of the site, showing its proximity to Hillside and Montrose in the bottom right corner. Image: BSR Energy

“The proposed development will have a peak maximum electricity export output of 84MW, plus a battery storage capacity of up to 60MW,” it said.

“Based on approximated yields, this would equate to an annual generation of over 180,000MWh.

“It is therefore anticipated that the proposed development would generate electricity equivalent to that required to power over 54,700 households a year.”

Council considerations around Glenskinno plan

Angus Council’s initial feedback regarding the scoping report includes the work required to consider potential impacts on the local landscape and people living in the vicinity.

The scoping opinion also highlights potential cumulative impacts from other renewable developments.

These include a solar farm directly west of the proposed Glenskinno site.

In 2020, councillors approved a 140,000-panel solar scheme for the site overlooking Montrose Basin.

The East Ballochy plan included a cable connection to pharmaceutical giant GSK’s Montrose plant.

Construction has yet to start on the solar farm.

 

Conversation