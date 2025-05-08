Hundreds of acres of farmland near Montrose are at the centre of the largest renewable energy project proposed in Angus.

The 144MW scheme is focused on Craigo and Glenskinno, northwest of the town.

And developers behind the scheme say its combined capacity would be sufficient to power around 55,000 homes.

It would overlook Montrose from the north, and sit close to A-listed House of Dun.

The BSR Energy proposal is in its early stages.

Late last year, notice of the planned project was given to the Scottish Government’s energy consents unit.

It will have the final say on the scheme due to its significant scale.

But it has come onto Angus Council’s radar following the submission of a scoping request around the potential impacts of the proposal.

What are the key elements of the Glenskinno scheme?

In total, the development would cover 323.5 hectares, around 800 acres.

The land assigned for energy generating development covers

an area of 175.4 hectares.

This equates to approximately 45% of the total site area.

The key elements include:

Seven 89.5-metre wind turbines

122-hectare solar array around Glenskinno Farm

57-ha solar array both sides of the C37 public road at Craigo

1.2-ha battery storage northwest of Langley Park

BSR Energy says construction would last for 12 months. The development’s expected lifespan is 40 years.

“The proposed development will have a peak maximum electricity export output of 84MW, plus a battery storage capacity of up to 60MW,” it said.

“Based on approximated yields, this would equate to an annual generation of over 180,000MWh.

“It is therefore anticipated that the proposed development would generate electricity equivalent to that required to power over 54,700 households a year.”

Council considerations around Glenskinno plan

Angus Council’s initial feedback regarding the scoping report includes the work required to consider potential impacts on the local landscape and people living in the vicinity.

The scoping opinion also highlights potential cumulative impacts from other renewable developments.

These include a solar farm directly west of the proposed Glenskinno site.

In 2020, councillors approved a 140,000-panel solar scheme for the site overlooking Montrose Basin.

The East Ballochy plan included a cable connection to pharmaceutical giant GSK’s Montrose plant.

Construction has yet to start on the solar farm.