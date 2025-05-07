One-vehicle crash closes A827 near Kenmore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

One-vehicle crash closes A827 near Kenmore

Emergency services remain at the scene.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Courier breaking news graphic

The A827 near Kenmore is closed due to a one-vehicle crash.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

It is not knowt if there are any casualties.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from Police Scotland at 3.36pm reporting a one-vehicle crash on the A827 between Kenmore and Fearnan.

“We sent two appliances, one from Killin and one from Crieff.

“They remain at the scene along with Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland.

“We have no further information at this stage.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from News

Director Kirsty Robertson outside the recently revamped Kirkside Bar in Perth.
One of Perth's oldest pubs reopens after undergoing facelift
Danni Menzies
Perthshire TV star Danni Menzies reveals five-figure cost of lonely' egg-freezing
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Predator jailed and cat kill claims
Andrew Stevenson
Furious goalie attacked teammates in Perthshire amateurs' 21-0 defeat
Leny Feus, the area in Callander where the landscaping work has been taking place. Image: Google Street View
Stirling business owner pushes back against order to replace 'non-existent' tree
Firefighters near the CHP biomass plant off the A92 at Markinch.
Crews tackle fire in derelict building near Fife biomass plant
Police have shut Old Glamis Road following the collision
Dundee road shut after crash involving pedestrian
Sports groups protesting outside Bell's. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: New designs reveal how campaigners' revamp of Bell's Sports Centre in Perth could…
2
Alistair Baxter
Conman joiner jailed at Stirling for £110k sheds scam
Fife Councillor David McDiarmid
Councillor would 'knock sense' into Fife taxi operators who fail safety tests

Conversation