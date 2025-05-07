One-vehicle crash closes A827 near Kenmore

The A827 near Kenmore is closed due to a one-vehicle crash.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

It is not knowt if there are any casualties.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from Police Scotland at 3.36pm reporting a one-vehicle crash on the A827 between Kenmore and Fearnan.

“We sent two appliances, one from Killin and one from Crieff.

“They remain at the scene along with Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland.

“We have no further information at this stage.”

