New St Andrews harbour cafe plan approved despite concern over size

The new, modern cafe building at St Andrews harbour will be 130% bigger than the existing facility.

By Claire Warrender
Plans for a new St Andrews Harbour Hub have been unveiled.
How the new St Andrews Harbour cafe will look. Image: Supplied byTOUCH3D

Plans for a new £500,000 cafe at St Andrews harbour have been approved.

The modern stone facility will replace a temporary building, which has occupied the site for more than 50 years.

And it will be 130% bigger than the existing building, described by one councillor as “an eyesore”.

The existing St Andrews Harbour cafe on the left, is a small, te,porary building.
The existing St Andrews Harbour cafe building, on the left. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Fife Council planning officer Scott McInroy said: “It is considered this building has no architectural merit and does nothing to enhance the area.”

The new cafe will be 1.75 storeys high and include a meeting hub upstairs, as well as outdoor seating.

The harbour master’s office will also be based there.

And it will be finished in a mix of render and timber cladding on three sides.

The fourth wall will include a natural stone finish.

And there will be a first-floor glass balustrade with steel handrails.

Concern over ‘significant’ size of new St Andrews harbour cafe

St Andrews Harbour Trust came forward with the proposal in February last year.

They said it would bring significant benefits to the category A-listed harbour, which attracts thousands of visitors a year.

However, it received five objections, including from the community council, along with seven letters of support.

St Andrews Community Council expressed concern over the “significant” size of the building on the 500-year-old jetty.

If approved, the new hub will be built at St Andrews Harbour.
The new hub, on the left of the picture, will be built at St Andrews Harbour. Image: TOUCH3D.

They added: “The harbour is in a fragile state, having been severely damaged in recent storms which will need millions of pounds to remedy.

“Is this the time for vanity projects?”

But Mr McInroy added: “Historic Environment Scotland have been consulted and raised no objections.

“It is considered to be an appropriate scale in the context of the wider harbour area, with much taller buildings behind it.

“The contemporary finishes are also considered appropriate for the setting.”

