The swimming pool at Arbroath Sports Centre is closed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

ANGUSalive Sport and Leisure announced on Wednesday that the pool is likely to remain closed until Friday morning.

A post stated: “Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances we have had to shut the swimming pool at Arbroath Sports Centre.

“The pool will remain closed all day tomorrow and we will reopen as normal on Friday May 9 at 8am.

“Anyone due to be attending swimming lessons will be contacted in due course.”

The nature of the problem has not been made public.

Angus Council has been asked to comment.